Marketers Gain Holistic Campaign View by Having TikTok Ad Delivery Data Alongside Other Channels; Integration Provides Campaign Management Intelligence for Programmatic, Direct, Search and Social

Amy Rumpler, SVP of search and social services, Basis Technologies “Basis Technologies is empowering teams that orchestrate wide-ranging campaigns to centralize information in a single hub as they synchronize with departments, team members, partners and customers,” said Amy Rumpler, SVP of search and social services, Basis Technologies. “By ingesting data from TikTok, one of the fastest growing ad channels, to Basis, we are automating an important step in marketing accountability and reporting. In real-time, marketers can leverage Basis to see how disparate ad channels are performing and take quick action in how and where they are spending.”

TikTok has reshaped the social media landscape. How can advertisers capitalize on the platform’s potential? TikTok Agency Partnership Manager Justin Liut and Measurement Partner Yangdi Li join host Ryan Manchee to discuss the latest best practices for TikTok, including different full funnel approaches businesses can take.

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Basis Technologies ( https://basis.com ), a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today announced an integration that allows its advertiser users to have access to real-time performance data from TikTok’s self-serve platform. Driving interoperability in digital media, Basis is providing this functionality to give marketers holistic campaign insights from all channels being utilized including programmatic, direct, search and social.

As people use more websites and apps, digital media becomes more complex. This makes it more difficult for advertisers, as they must work with many different platforms and vendors, each with their own unique features and interfaces. Basis simplifies this challenge by providing a central hub for managing campaigns across different platforms, making it easy to understand and optimize performance data.

“Basis Technologies is empowering teams that orchestrate wide-ranging campaigns to centralize information in a single hub as they synchronize with departments, team members, partners and customers,” said Amy Rumpler, SVP of search and social services, Basis Technologies. “By ingesting data from TikTok, one of the fastest growing ad channels, to Basis, we are automating an important step in marketing accountability and reporting. In real-time, marketers can leverage Basis to see how disparate ad channels are performing and take quick action in how and where they are spending.”

Basis rationalizes ad delivery metrics from major ad servers, social and search vendors, and its integrated demand-side platform (DSP). Its delivery data integrations, which currently include Google Search, Microsoft Bing, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, automate the process of cross-channel campaign planning, performance tracking, and pacing. This significantly reduces the time media professionals need to check on the health of campaigns in flight, make adjustments, and assemble and unify reports.

Benefits of Basis’ automated data feed from TikTok and other ad platforms include:

Revenue: eases the daily responsibility of catching mistakes to ensure that every dollar across channels is delivered and financial reconciliation moves forward with accuracy and speed.

eases the daily responsibility of catching mistakes to ensure that every dollar across channels is delivered and financial reconciliation moves forward with accuracy and speed. Speed: removes steps and saves time from having to log into multiple platforms to check pacing of individual campaigns; enables media professionals to identify and react to issues faster.

removes steps and saves time from having to log into multiple platforms to check pacing of individual campaigns; enables media professionals to identify and react to issues faster. Control: empowers media buyers to pace and optimize campaigns, as well as analyze cross-channel campaign performance based on a holistic view

empowers media buyers to pace and optimize campaigns, as well as analyze cross-channel campaign performance based on a holistic view Clarity: reduces the need to track third-party sources through manual spreadsheets or additional data analytics tools; enables a view of multiple sources from a centralized location.

reduces the need to track third-party sources through manual spreadsheets or additional data analytics tools; enables a view of multiple sources from a centralized location. Intelligence: eliminates data silos and serves as a “single source of truth;” demonstrates how users’ ad interactions in various channels compare to overall campaign engagement.

Most media management systems and DSPs do not have integrations with social media ad sources that allow automated standardization of reports. Basis users don’t have to log into third-party systems, locate campaign data, download spreadsheet reports with dozens of line items, and clean up reports to align them with the preferred arrangement of data. By using Basis to gain insights on campaigns running on TikTok and other channels, marketers can see performance data in real-time.

Basis capabilities include ad buying via programmatic, vendor-direct, search and social. The platform’s nucleus is a top-rated omnichannel DSP complete with programmatic guaranteed and private marketplace deals.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies ( https://basis.com ) is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis’ platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.com .

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

anthony.loredo@basis.com

917-573-4157

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20648935-3bb0-4a41-9c13-133916c67992

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbf77280-91c9-4fc2-be25-907d912b4829