Basis Technologies Curates Beachfront, Magnite, and Xandr Inventory for Political Advertisers in Midterm Elections

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

More Than 250 Private Marketplace Deals in Basis Media Automation Platform Streamline Political Ad Approvals — Automated for Rapid Activation on Digital Video, Connected TV and Linear TV

Grace Briscoe, SVP of client development, Basis Technologies

“Premium publishers’ policies and restrictions on political advertising is a challenge in any election year, but 2022 is poised for a perfect digital storm when factors like record spending, programmatic, CTV and a heated political climate are swirling together,” said Grace Briscoe, SVP of client development, Basis Technologies. “Basis Technologies wants to alleviate the pain for political advertisers. With 200+ premium inventory deals blended with our automation technology and proven track record in politics, Basis Technologies gives political marketers peace of mind that digital channels are being maximized to drive desired outcomes.”

WASHINGTON, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Basis Technologies, a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today announced enhanced inventory opportunities via Beachfront, Magnite, and Xandr as key SSP partners among its 250+ curated premium audience and inventory private marketplace deals for political ads. Ready for the U.S. midterm elections with streamlined political ad creative approvals, the private marketplace (PMP) deals are automated for rapid activation on digital video, connected TV and linear TV. Political advertisers can use the Basis platform to scale campaigns across all devices on high-quality content while automating the targeting, buying, activation and reporting.

Approvals on political advertising creative can be laborious because it needs human reviews and verification of buyers and sellers. Previous elections have shown that more than 50% of digital ad budgets were spent in the final 30 days before Election Day (https://basis.net/blog/2020-us-elections-digital-advertising-trends). Furthermore, Basis Technologies’ internal data is showing that an overwhelming majority of digital spend for Midterms may be transacted through programmatic channels, with a significant amount served on CTV devices. Because the bulk of political ads may be served in real-time in a compressed time frame, political advertisers that want to engage voters during the most critical parts of the elections season will need to remove friction during ad activation.

“Premium publishers’ policies and restrictions on political advertising is a challenge in any election year, but 2022 is poised for a perfect digital storm when factors like record spending, programmatic, CTV and a heated political climate are swirling together,” said Grace Briscoe, SVP of client development, Basis Technologies. “Basis Technologies wants to alleviate the pain for political advertisers. With 200+ premium inventory deals blended with our automation technology and proven track record in politics, Basis Technologies gives political marketers peace of mind that digital channels are being maximized to drive desired outcomes.”

Programmatic advertising tools in the Basis platform can enable political advertisers to access an expansive array of premium inventory, with many pre-approved for political ads. PMPs automate buying on inventory sourced from device makers, television and cable networks, ad exchanges and video publishers. Select publishers and inventory providers among the 250 PMP deals in Basis include:

  • DIRECTV
  • EMX by Big Village
  • GlewedTV
  • Nexstar Digital
  • Unruly Media

Basis Technologies has been trusted by agencies and consultants in politics, public affairs, and advocacy for 15 years. Its Basis platform provides a comprehensive selection of unique buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis Technologies offers flexible service models with expertise in ad buying tactics for programmatic, vendor-direct, search, and social. Since 2007, Basis Technologies has helped power digital media for over 1,500 political campaigns and independent expenditure committees, and over 2,000 issue advocacy advertisers. In 2020, among the 400+ U.S. elections campaigns working with Basis Technologies, 70% had winning outcomes.

About Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), formerly operating as “Centro,” is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis’ platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.net.

Contact:
Anthony Loredo
917-573-4157
anthony.loredo@basis.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9f06fd0-7b98-4e0a-be4f-46bcc72c797b
A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83e7a286-b9d7-449b-a34b-b6d468f6545a

