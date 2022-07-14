Basis Technologies Ranked No. 1 for Best Small and Medium Workplaces in Chicago in 2022 by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine

CHICAGO, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today announced it is ranked No. 1 by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine among this year’s Best Workplaces in Chicago. Basis Technologies is in the Small and Medium Companies category. The company’s platform is a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance.

This year’s Best Workplaces in Chicago award is based on employee feedback collected through America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 97% of Basis Technologies’ employees said it is a great place to work. This number is 70% higher than the average U.S. company. Learn more at: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/chicago/2022?category=small-and-medium.

“Basis Technologies believes that our success is predicated on the quality of people joining our mission. We are able to attract and retain cohesive team members because our company prioritizes their well-being,” said Emily Barron, EVP of talent and development. “Basis Technologies’ honor from Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine further strengthens our theory that happiness is good business.”

The Best Workplaces in Chicago list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan statistical area.

Great Place to Work is a company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it’s not been easy,” says Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. “Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that’s meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to.”

Among Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine honors, Basis Technologies also ranked No. 6 in Best Workplaces in Chicago in 2021 (Small and Medium). In 2020, it was ranked No. 52 in Fortune Best Medium Workplaces, No. 15 in Fortune Best Workplaces for Women (Small and Medium) and No. 4 in Best Workplaces in Chicago.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), formerly operating as “Centro,” is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis’ platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.net.

About the Best Workplaces in Chicago™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Chicago by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan statistical area to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

