Breaking News
Home / Top News / Basketball Great Greg Anthony Joins Altitude International

Basketball Great Greg Anthony Joins Altitude International

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via OTC PR WIRE — Former NBA star and current NBA analyst Greg Anthony has accepted a seat on the Board of Directors of Altitude International, Inc. (OTCQB: ALTD), while also taking on the role of one of the Company’s top sales executives. Greg was, most recently, a featured guest at the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA) Expo in Las Vegas, where he was able to introduce ALTD to a number of college administrators and trainers. His relationships throughout the NBA & NCAA and the entire world of sports – as well as his exceptional business acumen – are expected to immediately contribute to the Company’s sales and operational success.

After leading his hometown UNLV Runnin’ Rebels to two straight Final Four appearances and an NCAA National Championship, Greg played 12 seasons in the NBA, 10 with the NY Knicks. His cerebral two-way point guard play and fierce competitiveness made him a perfect fit in Coach Pat Riley’s hard-nosed defense-first system. Today, Greg is one of basketball’s top analysts, appearing regularly on NBA-TV and TNT telecasts, in-studio and as an in-game color analyst.

“One couldn’t ask for better connections, credentials, and entrepreneurial skills than what Greg Anthony brings to ALTD,” said CEO and Chairman Bob Kanuth. “It is worth recalling that he was making so much money from his start-up T-Shirt business at UNLV that he relinquished his athletic scholarship (a first in the history of the NCAA). We are thrilled our young company has become his first serious business passion outside of his ongoing basketball broadcasting career and we look forward to utilizing his multitude of talents in every way possible.”

Greg Anthony added, “I’ve known about the benefits of altitude training for years but had no idea how revolutionary the science and its applications have become. After a meeting with Bob Kanuth, a longtime friend, and getting a good look at the studies and the actual performance numbers, I recognized how Altitude International’s advanced chambers and precise protocols are dramatically improving endurance, repeat sprint capability, recovery time, and several other critical measurables which augment an athlete’s performance. But business is as much about the people as it is about the product, so I am particularly happy to have the opportunity to work with two people whom I admire and respect as much as anyone I’ve known, Bob and his accomplished wife, Lesley Visser. I intend to play a major role in their mission to make ALTD’s first-in-the nation systems an essential part of any great athlete’s training regimen.”

For more information about Altitude International, please visit ALTDInt.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements,” as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management’s current expectations.  The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company’s previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements in this press release.  The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact:

Chris Visser
Altitude-International.com & Antero Sports

(407) 856-7007 – Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.