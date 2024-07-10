BASSETT, Va., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSET) reported today its results of operations for its second quarter ended June 1, 2024. The Company also announced a restructuring plan designed to improve long-term operational and financial performance.

Q2 Consolidated Business Highlights : [FY 24 vs. FY 23, unless otherwise specified]

Revenues decreased 17%.

When comparing to the first quarter of 2024, revenues increased 3.8%, normalizing the first quarter for the extra week due to our fiscal calendar.

Operating loss of $8.5 million which included asset impairment charges of $5.5 million and additional inventory valuation charges of $2.7 million.

Gross margin of 52.5%, which included the increased inventory valuation charges noted above. Excluding the inventory valuation charges, gross profit margin would have been 55.7% (see Table 5).

Loss per share of $0.82 vs. diluted earnings per share $0.24.

Generated $5.8 million of operating cash flow for the quarter.

Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Overview

(Dollars in millions)

Sales Operating Income (Loss) 2nd Qtr Dollar % 2nd Qtr % of 2nd Qtr % of 2024 2023 Change Change 2024 Sales 2023 Sales Consolidated (1) $ 83.4 $ 100.5 $ (17.1 ) -17.0 % $ (8.5 ) -10.2 % $ 2.5 2.5 % Wholesale $ 52.6 $ 61.8 $ (9.2 ) -14.9 % $ 5.7 10.8 % $ 7.0 11.3 % Retail $ 50.5 $ 60.8 $ (10.3 ) -16.9 % $ (2.2 ) -4.4 % $ 0.8 1.3 % Corporate & Other (2) $ 1.1 $ 2.3 $ (1.2 ) -52.2 % $ (6.9 ) N/A $ (6.9 ) N/A

(1) Our consolidated results include certain intercompany eliminations as well as asset impairment charges of $5.5 million which are not allocated to our segment operating results. See Table 4, “Segment Information” below for an illustration of the effects of these items on our consolidated sales and operating income. (2) Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments.

“Excluding the additional inventory valuation charges that we recorded, we were pleased with another quarter of strong gross margins, despite lower sales,” said Robert H. Spilman, Jr., Bassett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The environment for housing remains challenging and consumers are choosing to invest in experiences over their homes, a change from the Covid period. We continue to be disciplined on expenses to improve operating efficiency.”

Restructuring Plan

The Company also announced a restructuring plan to more right-size its cost structure and to prepare it for topline growth. The comprehensive strategy builds on the strength of Bassett’s brand quality, design expertise and service, and focuses on driving revenue growth and profitability long-term. The five-point plan includes:

Drive organic growth through Bassett-branded retail locations, omni-channel capabilities, and enhanced customization positioning to expand dedicated distribution footprint.

Rationalize US wood manufacturing from two locations into one primary location, supported by a small satellite operation.

Optimize inventory and drop unproductive lines.

Improve overall cost structure and invest capital in refurbishment of current retail locations.

Close the Noa Home e-commerce business.

“Bassett Furniture has a long history of weathering economic cycles, such as the inflationary environment and slow housing market we’re experiencing in 2024 – factors that led to soft demand in our second quarter,” explained Spilman. “The business climate has remained difficult through the first six months of this year and may not improve in the near future. Accordingly, we are committed to returning to profitability by running a leaner operation, with priority focus on both our inventory position and the overall cost structure. We believe that our restructuring plan, expected to improve our bottom line between $5.5 million and $6.5 million on an annual basis, coupled with our solid balance sheet, puts us in a position to be a considerably stronger company when customer demand inevitably improves. I’m particularly pleased that our Board believes in our ability to improve operations and continue our strong cash generation by increasing our quarterly dividend by 11%.”

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its quarterly results on July 11, 2024, at 9:00 am ET. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by webcast, accessible through the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.bassettfurniture.com/. Participants can also listen to the conference call via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/332ii2e5. A replay and transcript of the conference call will be available on demand on the investor relations site.

About Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSET) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high-quality home furnishings. With 88 company- and licensee-owned stores at the time of this release, Bassett has leveraged its strong brand name in furniture into a network of corporate and licensed stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly environment for buying furniture and accessories. Bassett’s retail strategy includes stylish, custom-built furniture that features the latest on-trend furniture styles, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. Bassett also has a traditional wholesale business with more than 700 accounts on the open market, across the United States and internationally. For more information, visit the Company’s website at bassettfurniture.com. (BSET-E)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements in this release, particularly those preceded by, followed by or including the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “should,” “estimates,” or similar expressions, or those relating to or anticipating financial results or changes in operations for periods beyond the end of the second fiscal quarter of 2024, constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. For those statements, Bassett claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In many cases, Bassett cannot predict what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Expectations included in the forward-looking statements are based on preliminary information, as well as certain assumptions which management believes to be reasonable at this time. The following important factors affect Bassett and could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements: the effects of national and global economic or other conditions and future events on the retail demand for home furnishings and the ability of Bassett’s customers and consumers to obtain credit; the success of marketing, logistics, retail and other initiatives; and the economic, competitive, governmental and other factors identified in Bassett’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement that Bassett makes speaks only as of the date of such statement, and Bassett undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indication of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Contacts:

J. Michael Daniel

Senior Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

(276) 629-6614 – Investors

[email protected]

Peter D. Morrison

Vice President of Communications

(276) 629-6450 – Media

Table 1 BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – unaudited (In thousands, except for per share data) Quarter Ended Six Months June 1, 2024 May 27, 2023 June 1, 2024 May 27, 2023 Percent of Percent of Percent of Percent of Amount Net Sales Amount Net Sales Amount Net Sales Amount Net Sales Net sales of furniture and accessories $ 83,410 100.0 % $ 100,519 100.0 % $ 169,964 100.0 % $ 208,217 100.0 % Cost of furniture and accessories sold 39,650 47.5 % 47,686 47.4 % 78,337 46.1 % 98,187 47.2 % Gross profit 43,760 52.5 % 52,833 52.6 % 91,627 53.9 % 110,030 52.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 46,707 56.0 % 51,366 51.1 % 96,931 57.0 % 105,861 50.8 % Asset impairment charges 5,515 6.6 % – 0.0 % 5,515 3.2 % – 0.0 % Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration – 0.0 % 1,013 1.0 % – 0.0 % 1,013 0.5 % Income (loss) from operations (8,462 ) -10.1 % 2,480 2.5 % (10,819 ) -6.4 % 5,182 2.5 % Interest income 627 0.8 % 569 0.6 % 1,383 0.8 % 721 0.3 % Other loss, net (276 ) -0.3 % (505 ) -0.5 % (380 ) -0.2 % (1,072 ) -0.5 % Income (loss) before income taxes (8,111 ) -9.7 % 2,544 2.5 % (9,816 ) -5.8 % 4,831 2.3 % Income tax expense (benefit) (910 ) -1.1 % 468 0.5 % (1,422 ) -0.8 % 1,310 0.6 % Net income (loss) (7,201 ) -8.6 % 2,076 2.1 % (8,394 ) -4.9 % 3,521 1.7 % Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.82 ) $ 0.24 $ (0.96 ) $ 0.40

Table 2 BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) Assets June 1, 2024 November 25, 2023 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,646 $ 52,407 Short-term investments 17,814 17,775 Accounts receivable, net 13,495 13,736 Inventories, net 56,875 62,982 Recoverable income taxes 2,896 2,574 Other current assets 9,377 8,480 Total current assets 143,103 157,954 Property and equipment, net 79,802 83,981 Other long-term assets Deferred income taxes, net 6,085 4,645 Goodwill and other intangible assets 14,213 16,067 Right of use assets under operating leases 94,748 100,888 Other 7,313 6,889 Total long-term assets 122,359 128,489 Total assets $ 345,264 $ 370,424 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,188 $ 16,338 Accrued compensation and benefits 8,424 8,934 Customer deposits 23,021 22,788 Current portion of operating lease obligations 18,293 18,827 Other accrued expenses 9,056 11,003 Total current liabilities 70,982 77,890 Long-term liabilities Post employment benefit obligations 10,758 10,207 Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 90,646 97,357 Other long-term liabilities 1,218 1,529 Total long-term liabilities 102,622 109,093 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 43,808 43,842 Retained earnings 127,807 139,354 Additional paid-in-capital 52 93 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7 ) 152 Total stockholders’ equity 171,660 183,441 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 345,264 $ 370,424

Table 3 BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – unaudited (In thousands) Six Months June 1, 2024 May 27, 2023 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (8,394 ) $ 3,521 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,291 4,909 Non-cash asset impairment charges 5,515 – Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration – (1,013 ) Inventory valuation charges 3,879 2,475 Deferred income taxes (1,440 ) 392 Other, net 689 1,388 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 241 3,005 Inventories 2,228 15,145 Other current and long-term assets (1,217 ) 953 Right of use assets under operating leases 8,707 9,105 Customer deposits 233 (12,022 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (6,930 ) (8,715 ) Obligations under operating leases (10,721 ) (10,255 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (1,919 ) 8,888 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,683 ) (7,405 ) Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operations, net – 1,000 Other (383 ) (637 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,066 ) (7,042 ) Financing activities: Cash dividends (3,153 ) (2,832 ) Other issuance of common stock 179 177 Repurchases of common stock (489 ) (3,450 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (161 ) (109 ) Repayments of finance lease obligations (153 ) (137 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,777 ) (6,351 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1 (42 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (9,761 ) (4,547 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 52,407 61,625 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 42,646 $ 57,078

Table 4 BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Information – unaudited (In thousands) Quarter Ended Six Months June 1, 2024 May 27, 2023 June 1, 2024 May 27, 2023 Sales Revenue Wholesale sales of furniture and accessories $ 52,609 $ 61,774 $ 107,310 $ 131,658 Less: Sales to retail segment (20,751 ) (24,330 ) (44,514 ) (54,429 ) Wholesale sales to external customers 31,858 37,444 62,796 77,229 Retail sales of furniture and accessories 50,468 60,778 104,222 125,740 Corporate & Other – Noa Home (1) 1,084 2,297 2,946 5,248 Consolidated net sales of furniture and accessories $ 83,410 $ 100,519 $ 169,964 $ 208,217 Income (Loss) before Income Taxes Income (Loss) from Operations Wholesale $ 5,687 $ 7,005 $ 12,446 $ 15,999 Retail (2,222 ) 755 (3,834 ) 2,285 Net expenses – Corporate and other (1) (6,942 ) (6,949 ) (14,537 ) (14,720 ) Inter-company elimination 530 656 621 605 Asset impairment charges (5,515 ) – (5,515 ) – Gain on revaluation of contingent consideration – 1,013 – 1,013 Consolidated income (loss) from operations (8,462 ) 2,480 (10,819 ) 5,182 Interest income 627 569 1,383 721 Other loss, net (276 ) (505 ) (380 ) (1,072 ) Consolidated income (loss) before income taxes $ (8,111 ) $ 2,544 $ (9,816 ) $ 4,831

(1) Corporate and Other includes the operations of Noa Home Inc. along with the shared Corporate costs that are benefiting both the Wholesale and Retail segments.