COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bath & Body Works announced today it will begin hiring seasonal associates both in-store and at their distribution centers for the 2023 holiday season. Applications go live on August 29, 2023.

Stores across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico are opening their doors to 30,000 seasonal holiday sales associates. For holiday sales associates, candidates have until October 22, 2023 to apply. For some positions, there are opportunities to transition to long-term employees.

Outside of opportunities for longer-term employment, Bath & Body Works holiday store associates are eligible for a comprehensive set of benefits. Associates receive flexible schedules and a 40% store-wide discount.

Bath & Body Works will also host two National Hiring Events across all stores (U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico) on Saturday, 9/23 and Thursday, 10/12. Prospective applicants can go to their local store for an interview and offers will be given immediately to qualified candidates. Interested candidates can apply online for sales associate positions at bbwjobs.com or text BBWJOBS to 97211.

“For Bath & Body Works, the holiday season is a fast-paced, exciting time of year – and we wouldn’t be able to achieve success without the crucial support provided by our seasonal holiday associates,” said Deon Riley, Bath & Body Works’ Chief Human Resources Officer. “We’re excited to expand on our capabilities this holiday season. Opening our doors to 30,000 seasonal employees is an exciting opportunity for us and our future associates, and helps us ensure we’re delivering a best-in-class retail experience.”

Bath & Body Works is also looking to hire around 2,500 distribution center employees across four central Ohio distribution centers. Benefits include a competitive wage – ranging from $18.25 to $23.50 hourly (dependent on position and shift), flexible work schedule and a 40% store-wide discount. For some positions, there are opportunities to transition to long-term employment. Candidates have until mid-December to apply, and there’s a $500 associate referral bonus program.

Interested distribution center applicants can utilize our virtual employment process by applying online at bbwdcjobs.com. Candidates can expect an immediate decision about their employment and a start date. Interested applicants can also call the BBW DC Job Centers at 614-415-4155 or email at bbwdcjobs@BBW.com

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,820 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 440 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

CONTACT: Media contact: Emmy Beach Media Relations Communications@bbw.com