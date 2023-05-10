Brings Significant Expertise in Brand-Building, Marketing and Customer Experience

Maurice Cooper Maurice Cooper joins Bath & Body Works as chief customer officer, effective May 22, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) today announced the appointment of Maurice Cooper as chief customer officer, effective May 22, 2023. In this newly created role, Cooper will be responsible for executing a comprehensive strategy to strengthen and elevate the brand, including growing and retaining Bath & Body Works’ passionate customer base through the development of a personalized, connected and compelling end-to-end customer experience.

Cooper is an award-winning marketer and proven brand-building executive with a track record of driving growth at Fortune 500 companies. He joins Bath & Body Works from Target Corporation where he most recently served as senior vice president, marketing – guest and brand experience and was responsible for overseeing all omnichannel traffic and developing and executing brand, category and promotional marketing. As executive vice president, chief growth & experience officer and senior vice president, chief marketing officer at Wingstop Restaurants, Inc., Cooper helped drive increased brand awareness and equity scores, along with transaction and same-store sales growth.

“With the new chief customer officer role and Maurice’s hiring, we are doubling down on our commitment to delighting customers and optimizing their experiences,” said Gina Boswell, chief executive officer, Bath & Body Works. “Maurice is an accomplished executive who not only brings expertise in bold and inspiring brand storytelling but also a steadfast dedication to finding innovative ways to enhance connections with customers. We are excited to have Maurice join our team as we focus on meeting the needs of our customers and capturing the diverse set of opportunities in front of us to deliver long-term growth.”

“Bath & Body Works’ passionate and loyal customer base was a key reason for my desire to join the company,” said Cooper. “I am thrilled to help elevate the customer experience across channels and drive even deeper relationships. I look forward to hitting the ground running and working closely with Gina and the rest of the leadership team to maximize impact with customers and ultimately, accelerate growth.”

About Maurice Cooper

Mr. Cooper brings over two decades of experience in the consumer goods, retail and hospitality industries focused on brand strategy, marketing and customer experience. Most recently, he served as the senior vice president, marketing – guest and brand experience at the Target Corporation where he was responsible for driving omnichannel traffic for the $100 billion enterprise through brand, category and promotional marketing. He also led long-range customer strategy and helped shape Target’s store-in-store experiences for Ulta Beauty, Apple and Disney.

Previously, he served as executive vice president, chief growth & experience officer and senior vice president, chief marketing officer at Wingstop Restaurants, Inc., held leadership roles at InterContinental Hotels Group overseeing brand definition, strategy and innovation for the Holiday Inn Brand Family in the Americas and globally and held brand management and marketing roles of increasing responsibility at The Coca-Cola Company. Cooper began his career as a consultant at the Boston Consulting Group and is a graduate of the Darden School of Business at University of Virginia, where he received his MBA, and Morehouse College, where he received a BA in Marketing.

About Bath & Body Works

Home of America’s Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company’s predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at bathandbodyworks.com.

