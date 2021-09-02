Bath & Body Works, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bath & Body Works, Inc. (“Bath & Body Works” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BBWI) announced today that it has accepted $450.1 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes (as defined below) for early settlement in its previously announced tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase for cash its outstanding (i) 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), (ii) 9.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) and (iii) 6.694% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes and the 2025 Notes, the “Notes”) up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes of $500.0 million (the “Maximum Aggregate Amount”). The Tender Offers are subject to the Sub-Cap (as defined below), the order of priority and proration provisions set forth in the Offer to Purchase described below.

The Tender Offers provide for early settlement of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 1, 2021 (the “Early Tender Time”). The Company intends to make payment for such Notes accepted for purchase on September 3, 2021.

According to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the depositary and information agent for the Tender Offers, as of the Early Tender Time, tenders had been received from holders of Notes in the amounts listed in the table below. In accordance with the terms of the Offer To Purchase dated August 19, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”) that was sent to holders of the Notes, we have accepted for purchase Notes in the amounts listed in the table below:

Title of Notes CUSIP/ISIN Number(1) Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Tendered Aggregate

Principal Amount

Accepted for

Purchase Aggregate

Principal Amount

Remaining

Outstanding Proration Factor(2) 5.625% Senior Notes due 2023 501797AJ3 / US501797AJ37 $270,129,000 $270,129,000 $49,556,000 100.0 % 9.375% Senior Notes due 2025 144A:

501797AU8 / US501797AU81 Reg S:

U51407AD3 /

USU51407AD34 $424,232,000 $180,000,000 $320,000,000 49.5 % 6.694% Senior Notes due 2027 501797AQ7 / 144A: 501797AP9 Reg S: U51407AC5 $140,630,000 $0 $297,405,000 0.0 %

(1) No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP or ISIN Numbers herein or printed on the Notes. They are provided solely for the convenience of the Holders of the Notes. (2) Rounded to the nearest tenth of a percentage point.

The deadline to withdraw Notes validly tendered in the tender offer was 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 1, 2021. Accordingly, previously tendered Notes may no longer be withdrawn, except where required by applicable law. Capitalized terms used in this press release and not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The maximum aggregate amount of Notes to be purchased by the Company for the 2025 Notes and 2027 Notes is limited to $180.0 million (the “Sub-Cap”). As the purchase of all 2025 Notes and 2027 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or before the Early Tender Time would result in the Sub-Cap being exceeded, the Notes that were accepted for purchase by us were prorated so as to accept the maximum principal amount of Notes that did not result in the Sub-Cap being exceeded. As a result of proration, $180.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2025 Notes were accepted for purchase for an aggregate purchase price of $234.0 million, excluding accrued and unpaid interest; no 2027 Notes were accepted for purchase. $270.1 million aggregate principal amount of 2023 Notes were accepted for purchase for an aggregate purchase price of $297.8 million, excluding accrued and unpaid interest.

Pursuant to their terms, the Tender Offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on September 16, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by us. Since the purchase of all 2025 Notes and 2027 Notes validly tendered at or before the Early Tender Time would result in the Sub-Cap being exceeded, the Company will not accept for purchase any 2025 Notes or 2027 Notes tendered after the Early Tender Time.

The Company retained Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as the lead dealer manager for the Tender Offers and BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC as co-dealer managers.

Copies of the Offer to Purchase may be obtained from the information agent, Global Bondholder Services Corporation, by calling (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers) or (866) 470-2200 (all others) or by email to [email protected] or from the lead dealer manager for the Tender Offers: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., by calling collect at (212) 723-6106 or toll free at (800) 558-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell with respect to any securities. Any offer or solicitation with respect to the Tender Offers will be made only by means of the Offer to Purchase, and the information in this press release is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase. The Tender Offers are not being made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Notes, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances® offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. For more than 30 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on- trend products and the newest, freshest fragrances. Today, these fragrant products can be purchased at more than 1,750 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 300 international franchised locations, as well as on bathandbodyworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

We caution that any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or made by our Company or our management involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “planned,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect our financial performance and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by our Company or our management:

