Bath & Body Works Invites You to Listen to the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Webcast

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In conjunction with the Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) first quarter 2022 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, May 18, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, May 19 at 9:00 a.m. ET with Bath & Body Works executives.

What: Bath & Body Works First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Webcast When: 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 19, 2022 How: Log on to bbwinc.com or call: Domestic Dial-In Number: 888.946.7609 (Conference ID 6362067)

Domestic Replay Number: 866.405.9076 (Conference ID 6362067) International Dial-In Number: 517.308.9411 (Conference ID 6362067)

International Replay Number: 203.369.0610 (Conference ID 6362067)

If you are unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website here.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS:

Bath & Body Works is one of the world’s leading specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances® offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. For more than 30 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on-trend products and the newest, freshest fragrances. Today, these fragrant products can be purchased at more than 1,750 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 300 international franchised locations, as well as on bathandbodyworks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by our Company or our management involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, our future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “planned,” “potential” and any similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Risks associated with the following factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect our financial performance and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements included in this press release or otherwise made by our Company or our management:

general economic conditions, inflation, consumer confidence, consumer spending patterns and market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises or other major events, or the prospect of these events;

the COVID-19 pandemic has had and may continue to have an adverse effect on our business and results of operations;

the seasonality of our business;

the anticipated benefits from the Victoria’s Secret & Co. spin-off may not be realized;

the spin-off of Victoria’s Secret & Co. may not be tax-free for U.S. federal income tax purposes;

our dependence on Victoria’s Secret & Co. for information technology services;

difficulties arising from turnover in Company leadership or other key positions;

our ability to attract, develop and retain qualified associates and manage labor-related costs;

the dependence on store traffic and the availability of suitable store locations on appropriate terms;

our continued growth in part through new store openings and existing store remodels and expansions;

our ability to successfully operate and expand internationally and related risks;

our independent franchise, license and wholesale partners;

our direct channel business;

our ability to protect our reputation and our brand image;

our ability to successfully complete environmental, social and governance initiatives, and associated costs thereof;

our ability to attract customers with marketing, advertising and promotional programs;

our ability to maintain, enforce and protect our trade names, trademarks and patents;

the highly competitive nature of the retail industry and the segments in which we operate;

consumer acceptance of our products and our ability to manage the life cycle of our brand, develop new merchandise and launch new product lines successfully;

our ability to source, distribute and sell goods and materials on a global basis, including risks related to: political instability, environmental hazards or natural disasters; significant health hazards or pandemics, which could result in closed factories and/or stores, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials, and scrutiny or embargoing of goods produced in impacted areas; duties, taxes and other charges; legal and regulatory matters; volatility in currency exchange rates; local business practices and political issues; delays or disruptions in shipping and transportation and related pricing impacts; disruption due to labor disputes; and changing expectations regarding product safety due to new legislation;

our geographic concentration of vendor and distribution facilities in central Ohio;

our reliance on a limited number of suppliers to support a substantial portion of our inventory purchasing needs;

the ability of our vendors to deliver products in a timely manner, meet quality standards and comply with applicable laws and regulations;

fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;

fluctuations in product input costs;

fluctuations in energy costs;

our ability to adequately protect our assets from loss and theft;

increases in the costs of mailing, paper, printing or other order fulfillment logistics;

claims arising from our self-insurance;

our and our third-party service providers’, including Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the term of the Transition Services Agreement, ability to implement and maintain information technology systems and to protect associated data;

our ability to maintain the security of customer, associate, third-party and Company information;

stock price volatility;

our ability to pay dividends and make share repurchases under share repurchase authorizations;

shareholder activism matters;

our ability to maintain our credit ratings;

our ability to service or refinance our debt and maintain compliance with our restrictive covenants;

the impact of the transition from London Interbank Offered Rate and our ability to adequately manage such transition;

our ability to comply with laws, regulations and technology platform rules or other obligations related to data privacy and security;

our ability to comply with regulatory requirements;

legal and compliance matters; and

tax, trade and other regulatory matters.

We are not under any obligation and do not intend to make publicly available any update or other revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this report to reflect circumstances existing after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of future events even if experience or future events make it clear that any expected results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements will not be realized. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and our subsequent filings.

