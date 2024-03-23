Baton Valley, a new diversified holding company, is ready to lead the business world with a streamlined approach that keeps communities thriving even through change.

BOSTON, MA, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baton Valley, led by founders James Goins and Tina Huang, champions a forward-thinking approach to corporate leadership and acquisitions centered on growth, continuity, and innovation.

Recognizing the crucial link between job security and community prosperity, Goins and Huang are dedicated to ensuring that businesses have effective succession plans in place. This focus is vital in helping companies navigate the challenges of leadership changes or ownership transitions smoothly, maintaining their roles as integral community members, and supporting local jobs, revenue, and supply chains.

Baton Valley seeks to change the status quo of the acquisitions and mergers sector by helping businesses retain, sustain, and continue their work, preserving their legacies for future generations. This is done by focusing on purpose, people, and service. With Baton Valley at the helm, the division and disparity brought upon by an unplanned succession won’t lead to dissolution. Efficiency, great communication, transparency, and swift transactions are all work ethics Baton Valley is dedicated to; these values will lead Baton Valley and its acquisitions into a more stable, prosperous, people-focused future.

“In business, change is the only constant. Traditional ways of succession planning are outdated,” says Goins. “We don’t follow a script; we’re actively steering towards the future we envision.”

About Baton Valley

Baton Valley is committed to acquiring and elevating remarkable companies while revolutionizing industry standards. Goins and Huang, the power pair at the helm, champion the transformative forces of personalization, collaboration, and authenticity, ensuring businesses thrive and legacies endure. Baton Valley isn’t for the next generation; it is for the present and those willing and wanting to make a lasting impression on a local and global scale.

