Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSEA: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced its third quarter 2020 results.

Third Quarter Results

Average daily net production for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 17,076 Boe per day, of which oil represented 56%. Total revenue for the third quarter was $39.8 million, of which 84% related to crude oil. Realized gains on derivative settlements totaled $5.3 million for the third quarter.

Richard Little, the Company’s CEO, commented, “It’s hard to imagine that Q3 is a reflection of a return to ‘normal,’ however as prices recovered from lows in April, I’m pleased Battalion has had a chance to get back to optimizing production of hydrocarbons. With production back online, I’m proud of our team for demonstrating that we can continue to lower costs in this environment and prepare for whatever comes next. We’ve also used this opportunity to take proactive measures to improve our product pricing, which we are now benefiting from.”

Adjusted G&A was $2.09 per Boe in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $4.92 per Boe in the third quarter of 2019 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information). Lease operating and workover expense was $7.00 per Boe in the third quarter of 2020 and $8.91 per Boe in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company reported a net loss to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2020 of $153.1 million, including a full cost ceiling test impairment of $128.3 million, which was associated almost entirely with a significant decline in the SEC trailing twelve month price deck used to calculate reserves value. The Company reported a net loss per basic and diluted share of $9.45, and Adjusted LTM EBITDA of $93.9 million, compared to $61.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

As of November 6, 2020, Battalion had 8,500 Bopd of oil hedged for the remainder of 2020 at an average price of $42.53 per barrel. For 2021, the Company has 7,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $45.51 per barrel. For the first half of 2022, the Company has 4,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $52.38 per barrel. As of September 30, 2020, the mark-to-market value of derivative contracts was approximately $16.3 million.

Conference Call Information

Battalion Oil Corporation has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. CDT). To participate in the conference call, dial 720-452-9102 or 866-248-8441 (toll free) a few minutes before the call begins and reference Battalion Oil Corporation confirmation code 3866208. The conference call recording will also be posted to Battalion’s website: www.battalionoil.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as “expects”, “believes”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “possible”, or “probable” or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “should”, or “could” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings submitted by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or through the Company’s website at www.battalionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company’s expectations.

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

Contact

John-Davis Rutkauskas

Director, Corporate Finance & IR

(832) 538-0551

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Operating revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: Oil $ 33,638 $ 46,275 $ 91,313 $ 145,024 Natural gas 1,912 301 3,102 107 Natural gas liquids 3,896 3,987 10,086 13,229 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales 39,446 50,563 104,501 158,360 Other 384 246 1,222 743 Total operating revenues 39,830 50,809 105,723 159,103 Operating expenses: Production: Lease operating 10,091 11,958 32,880 39,617 Workover and other 905 1,566 2,767 5,580 Taxes other than income 2,722 3,012 7,130 9,213 Gathering and other 13,500 10,147 39,275 36,057 Restructuring — 3,223 2,580 15,148 General and administrative 4,111 19,423 13,237 36,550 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 15,755 20,512 48,167 90,912 Full cost ceiling impairment 128,336 45,568 188,443 985,190 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets — (164 ) — 3,618 Total operating expenses 175,420 115,245 334,479 1,221,885 Income (loss) from operations (135,590 ) (64,436 ) (228,756 ) (1,062,782 ) Other income (expenses): Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts (15,843 ) 13,457 67,695 (34,332 ) Interest expense and other ` (1,692 ) (10,547 ) (4,889 ) (37,606 ) Reorganization items, net — (1,758 ) — (1,758 ) Total other income (expenses) (17,535 ) 1,152 62,806 (73,696 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (153,125 ) (63,284 ) (165,950 ) (1,136,478 ) Income tax benefit (provision) — — — 95,791 Net income (loss) $ (153,125 ) $ (63,284 ) $ (165,950 ) $ (1,040,687 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock: Basic $ (9.45 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (10.24 ) $ (6.55 ) Diluted $ (9.45 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (10.24 ) $ (6.55 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,204 159,143 16,204 158,916 Diluted 16,204 159,143 16,204 158,916

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Successor September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,827 $ 5,701 Accounts receivable, net 26,053 48,504 Assets from derivative contracts 18,996 4,995 Restricted cash — 4,574 Prepaids and other 2,326 7,379 Total current assets 49,202 71,153 Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method): Evaluated 520,453 420,609 Unevaluated 80,540 105,009 Gross oil and natural gas properties 600,993 525,618 Less – accumulated depletion (254,849 ) (19,474 ) Net oil and natural gas properties 346,144 506,144 Other operating property and equipment: Other operating property and equipment 3,490 3,655 Less – accumulated depreciation (1,020 ) (378 ) Net other operating property and equipment 2,470 3,277 Other noncurrent assets: Assets from derivative contracts 9,675 224 Operating lease right of use assets 424 3,165 Other assets 5,178 703 Total assets $ 413,093 $ 584,666 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 56,130 $ 97,333 Liabilities from derivative contracts 9,055 8,069 Current portion of long-term debt 1,401 — Operating lease liabilities 657 923 Asset retirement obligations — 109 Total current liabilities 67,243 106,434 Long-term debt, net 178,808 144,000 Other noncurrent liabilities: Liabilities from derivative contracts 3,292 4,854 Asset retirement obligations 10,960 10,481 Operating lease liabilities — 2,247 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,203,967 and 16,203,940 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 329,198 327,108 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (176,410 ) (10,460 ) Total stockholders’ equity 152,790 316,650 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 413,093 $ 584,666

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (153,125 ) $ (63,284 ) $ (165,950 ) $ (1,040,687 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and accretion 15,755 20,512 48,167 90,912 Full cost ceiling impairment 128,336 45,568 188,443 985,190 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets — (164 ) — 3,618 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) — — — (95,791 ) Stock-based compensation, net 620 (2,278 ) 1,793 (8,035 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 21,128 (11,571 ) (24,029 ) 45,834 Amortization and write-off of deferred loan costs — 882 — 1,859 Amortization of discount and premium — 23 — 134 Reorganization items, net (717 ) (283 ) (6,440 ) (283 ) Accrued settlements on derivative contracts 125 574 474 168 Other income (expense) (184 ) (4 ) 280 367 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 11,938 (10,025 ) 42,738 (16,714 ) Changes in working capital (7,164 ) 3,690 5,140 (16,519 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,774 (6,335 ) 47,878 (33,233 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (5,319 ) (28,075 ) (96,483 ) (167,235 ) Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas properties 3,000 — 3,500 1,247 Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties — — — (2,809 ) Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures (28 ) (21,037 ) (28 ) (85,613 ) Funds held in escrow and other (1 ) (2 ) 508 (7 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,348 ) (49,114 ) (92,503 ) (254,417 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 38,000 71,234 119,209 315,234 Repayments of borrowings (39,000 ) (1,000 ) (83,000 ) (57,000 ) Equity issuance costs and other — (14 ) (32 ) (441 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,000 ) 70,220 36,177 257,793 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,426 14,771 (8,448 ) (29,857 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 401 2,238 10,275 46,866 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,827 $ 17,009 $ 1,827 $ 17,009

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED OPERATING DATA

(Unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Production volumes: Crude oil (MBbls) 877 863 2,589 2,723 Natural gas (MMcf) 2,266 1,924 6,437 6,381 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 316 333 917 911 Total (MBoe) 1,571 1,517 4,579 4,698 Average daily production (Boe/d) 17,076 16,489 16,712 17,209 Average prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 38.36 $ 53.62 $ 35.27 $ 53.26 Natural gas (per Mcf) 0.84 0.16 0.48 0.02 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 12.33 11.97 11.00 14.52 Total per Boe 25.11 33.33 22.82 33.71 Cash effect of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 5.33 $ (3.04 ) $ 15.96 $ (0.93 ) Natural gas (per Mcf) 0.27 0.78 0.37 0.94 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) — 10.48 — 9.38 Total per Boe 3.36 1.56 9.54 2.55 Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 43.69 $ 50.58 $ 51.23 $ 52.33 Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.11 0.94 0.85 0.96 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 12.33 22.45 11.00 23.90 Total per Boe 28.47 34.89 32.36 36.26 Average cost per Boe: Production: Lease operating $ 6.42 $ 7.88 $ 7.18 $ 8.43 Workover and other 0.58 1.03 0.60 1.19 Taxes other than income 1.73 1.99 1.56 1.96 Gathering and other, as adjusted(1) 8.59 6.47 7.83 7.30 Restructuring – 2.12 0.56 3.22 General and administrative, as adjusted (1) 2.09 4.92 2.09 5.29 (1) Represents gathering and other and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below: General and administrative: General and administrative, as reported $ 2.61 $ 12.81 $ 2.89 $ 7.78 Stock-based compensation: Non-cash (0.39 ) 1.50 (0.39 ) 1.71 Non-recurring professional fees and other: Cash (0.13 ) (9.39 ) (0.41 ) (4.20 ) General and administrative, as adjusted(2) $ 2.09 $ 4.92 $ 2.09 $ 5.29 Gathering and other, as reported 8.59 6.69 8.58 7.67 Rig termination and stacking charges and other(3) – (0.22 ) (0.75 ) (0.37 ) Gathering and other, as adjusted(4) $ 8.59 $ 6.47 $ 7.83 $ 7.30 Total operating costs, as reported 19.93 30.40 20.81 27.03 Total adjusting items (0.52 ) (8.11 ) (1.55 ) (2.86 ) Total operating costs, as adjusted(5) $ 19.41 $ 22.29 $ 19.26 $ 24.17

_______________

(2) General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plans, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring professional fees and other costs. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.

(3) Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees.

(4) Gathering and other, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes rig termination and stacking charges and other costs. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on gathering and other expense and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparative purposes.

(5) Represents lease operating, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 As Reported: Net income (loss), as reported $ (153,125 ) $ (63,284 ) $ (165,950 ) $ (1,040,687 ) Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts: Crude oil $ 19,354 $ (14,873 ) $ (26,201 ) $ 35,967 Natural gas 1,774 1,269 2,172 3,753 Natural gas liquids — 2,033 — 6,114 Total mark-to-market non-cash charge 21,128 (11,571 ) (24,029 ) 45,834 Full cost ceiling impairment 128,336 45,568 188,443 985,190 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets — (164 ) — 3,618 Reorganization items — 1,758 — 1,758 Restructuring — 3,223 2,580 15,148 Rig termination and stacking charges and other 210 15,276 5,327 22,601 Selected items, before income taxes 149,674 54,090 172,321 1,074,149 Income tax effect of selected items (1) — — — (91,741 ) Selected items, net of tax 149,674 54,090 172,321 982,408 As Adjusted: Net income (loss), excluding selected items (2)(3) $ (3,451 ) $ (9,194 ) $ 6,371 $ (58,279 ) Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported $ (9.45 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (10.24 ) $ (6.55 ) Impact of selected items 9.24 0.34 10.63 6.18 Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.39 $ (0.37 ) Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported $ (9.45 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (10.24 ) $ (6.55 ) Impact of selected items 9.24 0.34 10.63 6.18 Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3)(4) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.39 $ (0.37 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 4,774 $ (6,335 ) $ 47,878 $ (33,233 ) Changes in working capital 7,164 (3,690 ) (5,140 ) 16,519 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 11,938 (10,025 ) 42,738 (16,714 ) Cash components of selected items 802 19,966 13,423 39,530 Income tax effect of selected items (1) — — — (8,301 ) Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (2)(3) $ 12,740 $ 9,941 $ 56,161 $ 14,515

_______________

(1) For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 (Predecessor), this represents the tax impact using an estimated tax rate of 21.0% and includes a $133.8 million adjustment for the net change in valuation allowance.

(2) Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management’s belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion’s performance. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.

(3) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Successor), net income (loss), earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital include approximately $6.6 million and $22.9 million, respectively, of net proceeds from hedge monetizations. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 (Predecessor), net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital include approximately $0.1 million and $7.8 million, respectively, of proceeds related to hedge monetizations.

(4) The impact of selected items for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (Successor) and 2019 (Predecessor) were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.2 million and 159.1 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Successor) and 2019 (Predecessor) were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.2 million and 158.9 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net income (loss), as reported $ (153,125 ) $ (63,284 ) $ (165,950 ) $ (1,040,687 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 1,964 9,911 5,520 36,265 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 15,755 20,512 48,167 90,912 Full cost ceiling impairment 128,336 45,568 188,443 985,190 Income tax provision (benefit) — — — (95,791 ) Stock-based compensation 620 (2,278 ) 1,793 (8,035 ) Interest income (273 ) (13 ) (602 ) (91 ) Reorganization items — 1,758 — 1,758 Restructuring — 3,223 2,580 15,148 (Gain) loss on sale of other assets — 2 52 418 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets — (164 ) — 3,618 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts 21,128 (11,571 ) (24,029 ) 45,834 Rig termination and stacking charges and other 210 15,276 5,327 22,601 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) $ 14,615 $ 18,940 $ 61,301 $ 57,140

_______________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management’s belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion’s performance. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Successor) includes approximately $6.6 million and $22.9 million, respectively, of net proceeds from hedge monetizations. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 (Predecessor) includes approximately $0.1 million and $7.8 million, respectively, of proceeds related to hedge monetizations.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2020 June 30. 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019(1) Net income (loss), as reported $ (153,125 ) $ (127,316 ) $ 114,491 $ (125,826 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 1,964 1,842 1,714 1,430 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 15,755 14,382 18,030 19,996 Full cost ceiling impairment 128,336 60,107 — — Stock-based compensation 620 786 387 — Interest income (273 ) (232 ) (97 ) (128 ) Reorganization items, net — — — 118,664 Restructuring — 2,162 418 1,175 (Gain) loss on sale of other assets — 52 — (6 ) (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets — — — (506 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts 21,128 67,221 (112,378 ) 18,681 Other(2) 210 4,211 906 (901 ) Adjusted EBITDA(3)(4) $ 14,615 $ 23,215 $ 23,471 $ 32,579 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)(3)(4) $ 93,880

_______________

(1) For illustrative purposes, the Company has combined the Successor and Predecessor results to derive combined results for the Adjusted LTM EBITDA ended September 30, 2020. The combination was generated by addition of comparable financial statement line items. However, because of various adjustments to the consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh-start reporting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, the results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. The Company believes that subject to consideration of the impact of fresh-start reporting, combining the results of the Predecessor and Successor provides meaningful information about Adjusted LTM EBITDA that assists a reader in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable periods.

(2) Other adjustments to net income (loss), as reported include rig termination and stacking charges, prepetition reorganization costs and other non-recurring professional fees and costs.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management’s belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion’s performance. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.

(4) Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31,2019 includes approximately $6.6 million of proceeds, $16.4 million of proceeds, $0.1 million of charges, and $0.9 million of proceeds, respectively, for hedge monetizations.

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2019 June 30. 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net income (loss), as reported $ (63,284 ) $ (640,844 ) $ (336,559 ) $ 146,668 Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 9,911 14,382 11,972 12,610 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 20,512 40,425 29,975 25,130 Full cost ceiling impairment 45,568 664,383 275,239 — Income tax provision (benefit) — (50,306 ) (45,485 ) 95,791 Stock-based compensation (2,278 ) 1,025 (6,782 ) 3,025 Interest income (13 ) (17 ) (61 ) (117 ) Reorganization items, net 1,758 — — — Restructuring 3,223 654 11,271 — (Gain) loss on sale of other assets 2 — 416 290 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets (164 ) 2,897 885 (119,003 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (11,571 ) (10,764 ) 68,169 (161,798 ) Other(1) 15,276 3,678 3,647 1,827 Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3) $ 18,940 $ 25,513 $ 12,687 $ 4,423 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(2)(3) $ 61,563

_______________

(1) Other adjustments to net income (loss), as reported include rig stacking charges, transaction costs, prepetition reorganization costs and other non-recurring costs.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management’s belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion’s performance. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018 includes approximately $0.1 million, $4.1 million, $3.6 million, and $4.4 million, respectively, of proceeds from hedge monetizations.