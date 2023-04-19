Increasing security concerns and growing shipping & logistics industry are driving sales of active RFID batteries

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – According to a recent report, the global market for batteries for active RFID is expected to grow by an impressive 12.8% between 2023 and 2031. According to the forecast, the market is expected to reach an estimated valuation of US$ 19.6 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Battery sales for active RFID devices are projected to grow significantly over the next few years. With active RFID technology, data can be transmitted to readers over a wireless network by battery-powered tags, which makes it an ideal solution for real-time monitoring and tracking applications.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85571

Several industries are adopting active RFID technology, including healthcare, logistics, and retail, which is encouraging the development of batteries for active RFID tags. Moreover, the necessity to manage supply chains efficiently and track assets are fueling demand for active RFID tags, which, in turn, is increasing battery demand.

The market has also seen the arrival of several new battery technologies, including solid-state batteries, superior to traditional batteries in terms of capacity, longevity, and performance. Active RFID battery technology is expected to experience significant advancements in the coming years, which will drive the growth of the active RFID battery market in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Active RFID batteries with AAA batteries are expected to grow in demand.

Lithium-ion batteries for active RFID are expected to grow dramatically in the next few years.

The shipping and logistics industry is expected to increase its demand for batteries for active RFID over the coming years.

Various industries like healthcare and banking use RFID technology to improve accuracy, efficiency, and compliance, growing demand for batteries for the active RFID market.

Countries are increasingly adopting automation and IoT technologies, resulting in an increased need for supply chain management services.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85571<ype=S

Global Batteries for Active RFID Market: Key Drivers

Various industries have been experiencing a growing demand for automated tracking and management across a wide range of applications. Supply chain visibility is becoming increasingly important as e-commerce and logistics expand. A huge part of the market’s growth has come from military and animal researchers using the tags to track planes, people, and animals.

The location, movement, and status of assets can be tracked in real-time through RFID technology. RFID technology has the advantage of being affordable and scalable at the same time. As wireless technology continues to advance, such as the integration of 5G, active RFID will be able to enhance its capabilities and expand its applications beyond traditional industries, according to experts. As a result of all these factors, the demand for active RFID batteries will increase.

As the healthcare industry continues to grow, so do the demands for medication management and tracking of patients. Customers are increasingly being tracked and inventory managed in real-time with RFID technology by retailers in order to better manage inventory. All these factors are expected to grow the demand for batteries for the active RFID market.

Batteries for Active RFID Market: Regional Landscape

Batteries for active RFID are expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific region. With active RFID batteries becoming more widely adopted in commercial sectors, the Indian market is expected to see an increase in demand.

Developing countries such as China and Japan are expected to adopt active RFID technology at a rapid rate, leading to the fastest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region.

Revenue growth in North American and European countries is projected to be driven by active RFID adoption in the logistics and retail sectors, thereby increasing demand for batteries for the active RFID market.

A high adoption rate of active RFID technology in North America is expected to drive the market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85571

Batteries for Active RFID Market: Prominent Market Players

Companies ranging from small firms to large corporations compete in the global market. Active RFID batteries are a key component of future technologies that are being adopted early by numerous businesses and have also enabled them to expand their businesses in the future.

Research on the active RFID batteries market examines major strategies used by key players, including Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Tadiran Batteries, VARTA Microbattery, Maxell Holdings, Ltd., Duracell Inc., Ultralife Corporation, along with their product offerings.

On September 2022, MoRTH India (Ministry of Road Transport and Highway) announced that Amendment 3 has little changed from Amendment 2, and the implementation timeline has been split into two phases, the first beginning on December 1, 2022, and the second beginning on March 31, 2023. RFID tags and charger cutoff requirements have been eliminated, among other changes.

Batteries for Active RFID Market: Key Segments

Chemistry

Lithium-ion

Lithium Thionyl Chloride

Nickel-metal Hydride

Silver Oxide

Zinc-carbon

Others

Battery Type

Coin Cell

AA

AAA

Others

End Use

Automotive

Medical

Building & Construction

Mining Shipping & Logistics

Aerospace

Defense

Oil & Gas

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com