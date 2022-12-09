Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from its Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held on December 7th and 8th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3iKkLlx

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1×1 management meeting requests through December 13th.

December 7th



Presentation Ticker(s) Troilus Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG Precipitate Gold Corp. OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG Brixton Metals Corp. OTCQB: BBBXF | TSXV: BBB TinOne Resource Inc. OTCQB: TORCF | TSXV: TORC E3 Lithium Ltd. OTCQX: EEMMF | TSXV: ETL Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC Faraday Copper Corp. OTCQX: CPPKF | TSX: FDY Sun Summit Minerals Corp. OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN Lithium Ionic Corp. OTCQB: LTHCF | TSXV: LTH Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG



December 8th



Presentation Ticker(s) Lundin Gold Inc. OTCQX: LUGDF | TSX: LUG Newcore Gold Ltd. OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | LON: ECOR Vizsla Copper Corp. OTCQB: VCUFF | TSXV: VCU Cypress Development Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: CYP West Vault Mining Inc. OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM Collective Mining Ltd. OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com