Jersey City, New Jersey, March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Battery Materials Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.23% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 101.93 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 276.88 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Asahi Kasei Corporation, POSCO, Umicore, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Hitachi Chemical, Sumitomo Corporation, Toray, Kureha Corporation. SEGMENTS COVERED By Battery Type, By Material, By Application, And By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Battery Materials Market Overview

Technological Advancements: Stay ahead in the Battery Materials Market with cutting-edge innovations. Technological advancements propel demand for high-performance materials, enhancing energy storage capabilities. Embrace innovation to meet evolving industry standards and secure your competitive advantage.

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles: Tap into the lucrative opportunities presented by the surge in electric vehicles. As the automotive industry transitions towards electrification, the demand for battery materials skyrockets. Position yourself as a key supplier in this booming market, and ride the wave of EV revolution.





Fluctuating Raw Material Prices: Navigate challenges posed by fluctuating raw material prices in the Battery Materials Market. Volatile pricing impacts production costs, affecting profit margins. Implement strategic sourcing strategies and partnerships to mitigate risks and maintain profitability amidst price fluctuations.

Stringent Environmental Regulations: Address compliance hurdles in the Battery Materials Market posed by stringent environmental regulations. Heightened scrutiny on material sourcing and manufacturing processes necessitates sustainable practices. Embrace eco-friendly solutions to align with regulatory requirements and bolster brand reputation.

Geographic Dominance:

The APAC area is expected to have the most growth during the projection period. The growth of this sector is fueled by the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries in APAC countries. The Battery Materials Market in APAC is driven by the rising need for batteries in the automotive industry for electric vehicles (EVs) and in other industrial sectors such as telecom, railways, and electricity.

Battery Materials Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Asahi Kasei Corporation, POSCO, Umicore, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Hitachi Chemical, Sumitomo Corporation, Toray, Kureha Corporation, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company, and Johnson Matthey. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Battery Materials Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry’s key players.



Global Battery Materials Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Battery Materials Market into Battery Type, Material, Application, And Geography.



Battery Materials Market, by Battery Type Lead-Acid Lithium-Ion Others

Battery Materials Market, by Material Anode Cathode Electrolyte Separator Others

Battery Materials Market, by Application Automotive EVs Industrial Portable Devices Others

Battery Materials Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



