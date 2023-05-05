Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2nd-4th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download

investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1×1 management meeting requests through May 9, 2023.

May 2nd

Presentation Ticker(s) Northern Graphite Corp. OTCQB: NGPHF | TSXV: NGC Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO Invinity Energy Systems PLC OTCQX: IESVF | AIM: IES Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO Ur-Energy Inc. NYSE American: URG | TSX: URE Discovery Silver Corp. OTCQX: DSVSF | TSX: DSV Desert Gold Ventures Inc. OTCQB: DAUGF | TSXV: DAU Newcore Gold Ltd. OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU Power Nickel Inc. OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN Troilus Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG CDSG Lithium d/b/a Titan Lithium Inc. Pink: CDSG



May 3rd

Presentation Ticker(s) Jindalee Resources Ltd. OTCQX: JNDAF | ASX: JRL Collective Mining Ltd. OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL Candente Copper Corp. OTCQB: DNCUF | TSX: DNT Minera Alamos Inc. OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA CleanTech Lithium PLC OTCQB: CTLHF | LSE: CTL Regenx Technology Corp. OTCQB: RGXTF | TSXV: RGX Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. OTCQB: PNXLF | TSXV: LIT Highland Copper Company Inc. OTCQB: HDRSF | TSXV: HI Renforth Resources Inc. OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR Phenom Resources Corp. OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM Li-Metal Corp. OTCQB: LIMFF | CSE: LIM



May 4th

Presentation Ticker(s) Arizona Sonoran Copper Company, Inc. OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU Pan Global Resource, Inc. OTCQB: PGZFF | TSXV: PGZ IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO Euro Manganese Inc. OTCQX: EUMNF | TSXV: EMN ENRG Elements Limited OTCQB: EELFF | ASX: EEL Century Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com