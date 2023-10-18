Take your band to the top in the new Rock & Roll deck-builder featuring co-op and competitive multiplayer

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerie Digital announced today that Battle Bands: Rock & Roll Deckbuilder, the deck-building game set in the rock & roll fantasy world of Riff City, releases on Steam for PC gamers on Monday, November 13th, 2023.

You can experience this amped-up battle-of-the-bands roguelike single player or with friends. Take your band on Tour, or play in a 64-Band Tournament Royale.

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqx2t4KcC2I

Press: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/l2o43bpp9pituqxj79e3p/BattleBandsPresskit.zip?rlkey=3hsc4nkk95sfdeks7rs04bpve&dl=0

Steam Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1322100/Battle_Bands_Rock__Roll_Deckbuilder/

Your deck is your instrument In Battle Bands – choose from guitar, bass, keyboard or drums, then craft your deck with hundreds of unique unlockable cards. Take on roguelike campaigns with up to four players. Challenge offbeat and unique rivals in Tour Mode, or battle your way to the top in an online 64-band Royale Mode tournament. Customize your band’s outfits, instruments, and van so you look the part when you take center stage and steal the show.

Battle Bands Features:

Tour Mode : Roguelike campaigns with challenging bosses for 1-4 players

: Roguelike campaigns with challenging bosses for 1-4 players Royale Mode : 64-band online tournaments supporting up to 4 players in each band

: 64-band online tournaments supporting up to 4 players in each band Optional Multiplayer Gameplay : Both Co-op and Competitive

: Both Co-op and Competitive 4 Instrument-based Decks : Each with 30 levels of unlockable cards

: Each with 30 levels of unlockable cards Two Free Backstage Passes : Each with 50 levels of unlockable cosmetic items

: Each with 50 levels of unlockable cosmetic items Customize your characters, instruments, and van in a variety of ways

your characters, instruments, and van in a variety of ways Zero micro-transactions, zero FOMO

Release Update Features (available on 11/13/2023):

Metal Moon Rising Riff City Event

Third Free Backstage Pass: Metal Moon Rising with 50 Levels of Metal-themed Rewards to Earn Through Gameplay

with 50 Levels of Metal-themed Rewards to Earn Through Gameplay New And Improved Grand Royale with Unique Vendors and Special Events

with Unique Vendors and Special Events 9 All New Royale Rivals to Face-off Against and Earn Unique Cosmetic Rewards

to Face-off Against and Earn Unique Cosmetic Rewards Joe’s Variety Shop Updates with Dozens of Wild New Outfit Options for Band Personalization

with Dozens of Wild New Outfit Options for Band Personalization Shadow Band Reign – Pits Players Against Their Strongest Former Self

– Pits Players Against Their Strongest Former Self New Unlockable Cosmetics for Defeating All Existing Reigns

Aerie Digital has been collaborating with players, considering feedback and evolving interactively with the community to create a better Battle Bands experience throughout Early Access.

Battle Bands is available now on Steam in Early Access. Follow the development team on Twitter @BattleBandsGame and Discord .

About Aerie Digital

Aerie Digital is an independent developer and publisher of video games and digital entertainment experiences. Headquartered in Portland, Maine, our team specializes in creating original and innovative entertainment experiences. www.aeriedigital.com

CONTACT: Media Contact / Review Codes: Rob Wheat rhwheat@gmail.com 913.549.6118 cell / text 913.642.5767 Kansas City landline