Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Democrat to represent Alaska in the House in nearly 50 years, is looking to retain her post in Congress after flipping the seat from red to blue in 2022.
It’s been more than a year since Peltola, who previously served for a decade as a member of the Alaska state House, was sworn in as the singular voice for Alaskans in the U.S. House of Representatives. Her purported loyalty to her party, however, has left Peltola unable to address constituent concern
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Battle for The Last Frontier: Republicans look to take back historically GOP-held House seat in Alaska - February 26, 2024
- RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel to resign after Super Tuesday - February 26, 2024
- Civil rights activist unloads on Biden for taking Black vote ‘for granted’: ‘He’s losing support’ - February 26, 2024