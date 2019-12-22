The White House on Sunday signaled comfort with plans by Senate Republicans to avoid new witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, while a top Democrat seized on a newly released email on the withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine to press his case for testimony.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses - December 22, 2019
- Netanyahu accuses ICC of anti-Semitism in pursuit of war crimes probe - December 22, 2019
- Huge ‘Skywalker’ debut sales lowest of recent ‘Star Wars’ trilogy - December 22, 2019