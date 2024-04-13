Longtime Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. Bob Casey has distanced himself from the defund the police movement in the run-up to his self-described “tough” election this year, despite recent endorsements from groups advocating that police departments be defunded and promoting a bill that would have overhauled policing practices at the height of 2020’s protests and riots.

“Senator Casey has a long and clear record of working alongside law enforcement and delivering hund

[Read Full story at source]