Wisconsin – a major battleground in the 2024 presidential election – is currently a battleground over a refugee resettlement controversy.

Wisconsin officials have sought to meet with officials from the Department of Homeland Security about the first group of Somali refugees to settle in the Eau Claire County area of the state. The issue has even garnered interest from members of Congress.

State legislators are set this week to advance a bill requiring greater transparency on r

[Read Full story at source]