The global bauxite market is projected to reach US$ 21.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.2%. Production of bauxite is concentrated in a few countries, with Australia, China, and Guinea being the top three producers in 2022. Australia produced 100 million tons of bauxite, China produced 90 million metric tons, and Guinea produced 86 million tons.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Bauxite Market size is valued at US$ 18.3 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis. Bauxite is the main source of aluminum, and global aluminum production is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. This will likely lead to an increase in demand for bauxite, and production is expected to increase accordingly.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The bauxite market is influenced by various drivers that impact its supply and demand dynamics. Bauxite is the primary source of aluminum, and the demand for aluminum products in various industries, including automotive, construction, packaging, and aerospace, plays a significant role in driving the bauxite market. As these industries expand, the demand for aluminum increases, leading to a higher demand for bauxite.

Consumption of bauxite is more evenly distributed across the globe, with China being the largest consumer, followed by India, Russia, and Indonesia. China consumed 70 million metric tons of bauxite in 2022, India consumed 35 million metric tons, Russia consumed 18 million metric tons, and Indonesia consumed 15 million metric tons.

Further, the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability and resource conservation has led to increased aluminum recycling. Bauxite demand is influenced by the availability of recycled aluminum. When the recycling rates are high, the demand for primary aluminum produced from bauxite may be relatively lower.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the bauxite market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the bauxite market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Thousand tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the bauxite market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Bauxite Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

The growth of the bauxite market is also being driven by technological advancements in mining and processing techniques. These advancements are making it more efficient and cost-effective to mine and process bauxite, which is helping to lower the cost of aluminum.

Based on the Application, the alumina production segment is expected to dominate the market as it is used widely for the production of spark Plug insulators and metallic paints, and is used as a fuel component for solid rocket boosters.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 18.3 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 21.3 billion Growth Rate 2.2% Dominant Segment Alumina Production Leading Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Alumina for Metallurgical processes

Rising usage in the Cement industries

Rising industrial applications Companies Profiled Alcoa Corporation

Alumina Limited

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

Australian Bauxite Limited

Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée (CBG)

GRAFIT MADENCILIK SAN. TIC. A.S.

Iranian Aluminium Co.

LKAB Minerals

Norsk Hydro ASA

Possehl Erzkontor GmbH & Co. KG

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the bauxite market include,

In February 2023, Norsk Hydro ASA announced its collaboration with Wave Aluminium to establish a bauxite waste recovery plant in Brazil. The recovery plant is designed to have the capacity to handle 50,000 tons of bauxite residue per year.

In March 2019, Rio Tinto completed the commissioning of the US$ 1.9 billion Amrun Bauxite mine on the Cape York Peninsula in Queensland, Australia.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the bauxite market growth include Alcoa Corporation, Alumina Limited, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Australian Bauxite Limited, Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée (CBG), GRAFIT MADENCILIK SAN. TIC. A.S., Iranian Aluminium Co., LKAB Minerals, Norsk Hydro ASA, and Possehl Erzkontor GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the bauxite market based on type, application, and region

Global Bauxite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Metallurgical Grade Refractory Grade Others

Global Bauxite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Alumina Production Refractory Cement Others

Global Bauxite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Bauxite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Bauxite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Bauxite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Bauxite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Bauxite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Bauxite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Thousand tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Bauxite Report:

What will be the market value of the bauxite market by 2030?

What is the market size of the bauxite market?

What are the market drivers of the bauxite market?

What are the key trends in the bauxite market?

Which is the leading region in the bauxite market?

What are the major companies operating in the bauxite market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the bauxite market?

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

