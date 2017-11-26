Bavaria boss backs SPD tie-up as consensus grows for German grand coalition

BERLIN (Reuters) – The leader of Bavaria’s conservatives threw his weight behind an alliance with Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) on Sunday, adding to momentum for a new ‘grand coalition’ to break the political deadlock in Europe’s biggest economy.
