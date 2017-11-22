The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 24 November 2017 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0015998017
|Name:
|Bavarian Nordic
|Volume before change:
|31,981,315 shares (DKK 319,813,150)
|Change:
|263,750 shares (DKK 2,637,500)
|Volume after change:
|32,245,065 shares (DKK 322,450,650)
|Subscription price:
|
63,250 shares – DKK 73.90
200,500 shares – DKK 131.40
|Face value:
|DKK 10
|Short name:
|BAVA
|Orderbook ID
|3333
For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- New Research Coverage Highlights bluebird bio, Accuray, Carlisle Companies, Genesco, Portland General Electric, and Ring Energy — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 - November 22, 2017
- Bavarian Nordic A/S – Articles of Association - November 22, 2017
- Bavarian Nordic A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees’ exercise of warrants - November 22, 2017