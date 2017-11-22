Bavarian Nordic A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employees’ exercise of warrants

The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 24 November 2017 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0015998017 Name: Bavarian Nordic Volume before change: 31,981,315 shares (DKK 319,813,150) Change: 263,750 shares (DKK 2,637,500) Volume after change: 32,245,065 shares (DKK 322,450,650) Subscription price: 63,250 shares – DKK 73.90

200,500 shares – DKK 131.40 Face value: DKK 10 Short name: BAVA Orderbook ID 3333

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66