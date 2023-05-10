Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event

HELLERUP, Copenhagen, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bavarian Nordic (XCSE:BAVA.CO) based in Denmark, and focused on the development manufacturing, and commercialization of life-saving vaccines, today announced that Bavarian Nordic, Rolf Sass Sorensen will present at the dbVIC – Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 16th. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: May 16, 2023 TIME: 10 AM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3KUQcoL

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

Upcoming RSV Phase 3 read-out

First quarterly report 2023

Acquisition of assets from Emergent BioSolutions

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox and mpox vaccines, which have been developed through our long-standing partnership with the U.S. Government to enhance the public health preparedness. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN® and in-licensed technologies, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including late-stage development programs for an RSV vaccine for older adults. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Contacts

Bavarian Nordic

Rolf Sass Sorensen

Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

+45 61 77 47 43

Rolf.sass@bavarian-nordic.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com