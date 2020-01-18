Breaking News
BAXTER SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Baxter International Inc. – BAX

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 24, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 21, 2019, and October 23, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Baxter and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On October 24, 2019, the Company disclosed that it did not expect to file its 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019 on time due to an internal investigation “into certain intra-Company transactions undertaken for the purpose of generating foreign exchange gains or losses…[that] resulted in certain misstatements in the Company’s previously reported non-operating income related to net foreign exchange gains” and that it anticipated restating its financial statements to correct the misstatements.

This news caused the price of Baxter’s shares to decline, injuring shareholders.

The case is Silverman v. Baxter International Inc., et al., 1:19-cv-07786.

At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

