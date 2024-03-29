Hundreds of high-tech surveillance cameras are being installed in the city of Oakland and surrounding freeways to battle crime, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.
Newsom, a Democrat, said in a news release that the California Highway Patrol has contracted with Flock Safety to install 480 cameras that can identify and track vehicles by license plate, type, color and even decals and bumper stickers. The cameras will provide authorities with real-time alerts of suspect vehicle
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- D.C. judge’s comments on Trump in hush money case ‘inappropriate’ and ‘unseemly,’ experts say - March 29, 2024
- Bay Area city to install 480 surveillance cameras in anti-crime bid, Newsom announces - March 29, 2024
- Trump appeals Georgia court order that keeps Fani Willis on the case: ‘Should have been disqualified’ - March 29, 2024