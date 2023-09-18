Marketresearch.biz reports that companies in the bay leaf market can broaden their product lines by adding bay leaf extracts, essential oils, and ready-made blends, meeting rising demand in aromatherapy and convenience-driven items.

New York, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bay Leaf Market size is expected to be worth around USD 1,177.3 Mn by 2032 from USD 795.68 Mn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

The market research report provides comprehensive insights into driving factors, restraints, opportunities, and trends, and presents an in-depth outlook with supporting information and figures, tables, charts, and illustrations, data, and statistics and actionable insights. The various market scenarios, potential outcomes, viable opportunities, and outcomes are covered extensively in the report, and the data and information formats are simple, yet dynamic so as to ensure ease of reading and understanding, as well as to make for clear presentation and optimization.

The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, form, application, distribution channel, and regions and countries. Each of the segments are further sub-segmented according to items under each category and particular association. The report is extensive and contains historical and estimated revenues, as well as revenues for each segment, region, and country for the forecast period spanning 2023–2032.

Key Takeaways

As per global export data, bay leaf export shipments stood at 7.3K, exported by 1,408 world exporters to 2,257 buyers

stood at 7.3K, exported by 1,408 world exporters to 2,257 buyers The top three exporters of bay leaf are India with 3,400 shipments followed by Turkey with 1,982 and Bangladesh at the third place with 555 shipments

are India with 3,400 shipments followed by Turkey with 1,982 and Bangladesh at the third place with 555 shipments The top 10 countries with the largest export values are China, India, Netherlands, Germany, Turkiye, Peru, Spain, Thailand, Pakistan, and Iran

with the largest export values are China, India, Netherlands, Germany, Turkiye, Peru, Spain, Thailand, Pakistan, and Iran India bay leaf exports were USD 577.32 Million in 2021, which declined to USD 513.88 Million in 2022 , but this was however a marginal increase from USD 398.31 Million in 2019

were USD 577.32 Million in 2021, which declined to , but this was however a marginal increase from USD 398.31 Million in 2019 China bay leaf exports were USD 928.4 Million in 2020, which was up moderately from USD 703.2 Million in 2019 end, but again slid to USD 425.04 Million in 2022

More Health and Wellness Product Applications Besides In Kitchens Worldwide

There has been much hype over the regular consumption of bay leaf (Laurus nobilis) which offers a wide range of health benefits, including protection against oxidative stress and diabetes management in recent times. Demand for bay leaf, in various forms and in various products, has increased substantially in recent years owing to the content of essential oils, including eucalyptol, terpenes, and methyl eugenol, which besides contributing to the taste and aroma of foods, offer benefits such as cancer prevention and reducing anxiety and stress. Bay leaf also has other medicinal uses and is used for the treatment of menstrual problems, inducing sleep, as an insect repellent, as well as for treating dandruff and hair loss, among others.

Bay leaves are cultivated extensively in the Mediterranean region, especially in Turkey and Greece. Trees are also grown in California and India, and add depth and fragrance to culinary creations, and are an essential ingredient in kitchens worldwide. In recent years, the utility of bay leaf has diversified and has extended well beyond its traditional role in cooking. It has found a niche in the cosmetics industry, where the essential oils it contains are being harnessed for aromatherapy and skincare products, and for offering relaxation and potential skin benefits. Also, bay leaf have become an ingredient in health products and in herbal remedies, teas, and supplements, owing to their reputed digestive and blood sugar-regulating properties.

Clean Label Trend and Modern Agricultural Practices Boosting Demand & Production

The global bay leaf market is registering significantly robust revenue growth, and this is being driven by factors and trends such as increasing consumer awareness regarding potential health benefits associated with bay leaves, including digestive support and blood sugar management. Advancements in agricultural practices are boosting supply reliability and quality, and ensuring a consistent and high-quality bay leaf supply for consumers and industry players alike. The trend of preference for natural and organic food ingredients is another key factor driving demand for bay leaf. The popularity of natural flavor enhancers in the food and beverage industry, which aligns with the clean label trend, is driving market growth to a major extent. Also, the expanding market for ethnic cuisines and use of traditional ingredients is contributing significantly to market revenue growth, as an increasing base of consumers seek diverse culinary experiences, both at restaurants and at home kitchens.

Furthermore, bay leaves are finding ways into new applications in herbal remedies, dietary supplements, and aromatherapy products, aligning with the holistic health and wellness movement, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Costs and regulations Hamper Availability But Opportunities Open up Revenue Streams

A key factor restraining the potential revenue growth of the global bay leaf market includes the vulnerability of bay laurel trees to climate fluctuations. Bay laurel cultivation is highly dependent on specific climate conditions, making it susceptible to temperature changes, humidity, and extreme weather events. Such variations can lead to inconsistent crop yields, resulting in supply shortages and increased production costs.

Also, regulatory compliances and stringent quality control standards in certain regions present challenges for bay leaf producers and exporters. Meeting various standards often requires significant financial investments and time commitments, especially for smaller-scale producers. Non-compliance with regulations can result in product recalls and hinder market entry, thereby creating additional revenue constraints.

In addition, competition from synthetic flavor enhancers and substitutes poses a major threat to players in the global bay leaf market. While the trend toward natural ingredients offers these players benefits, the presence of cheaper synthetic alternatives that can mimic bay leaf flavors is a primary concern. Cost-conscious consumers and food manufacturers may opt for these alternatives, which can restrain the growth potential of authentic bay leaf product vendors, particularly in price-sensitive markets.

Diversification & Sustainability Expands Global Reach and Creates Opportunities

Companies in the global bay leaf market have an opportunity to expand their product portfolio through the inclusion of value-added products such as bay leaf extracts, essential oils, and pre-packaged bay leaf blends. By diversifying offerings, companies can tap into the growing demand for bay leaf in aromatherapy, herbal remedies, and convenience-driven consumer products, thus creating new revenue streams. Rising consumer preference for sustainably and organically produced ingredients can be leveraged by companies through the adoption of environmentally friendly and organic farming practices for bay leaf cultivation. Certifications such as ‘organic’ and ‘fair trade’ can open avenues to premium markets and command higher prices.

Also, companies operating in the domestic and local bay leaf markets can expand their global presence through strategic partnerships, exporting to new regions, and tailoring products to suit diverse culinary preferences. The rising popularity of international cuisines opens barriers for companies to enter into untapped markets through the supply of bay leaves to a broader customer base worldwide.

High Demand in China and India Drives Asia Pacific Dominance in Global Market

Asia Pacific currently accounts for the largest revenue share in the global bay leaf market owing to bay leaf being widely used in countries such as India and China, which have a long history of incorporation into culinary traditions. Large populations of these countries, coupled with wide usage of bay leaves in various regional dishes and cuisines are factors expected to continue to drive substantially high demand.

North America has indicated a noticeable shift towards natural flavors and ethnic cuisines in recent times. Europe continues to be a major market due to a high preference for Mediterranean cuisine among consumers in countries in the region, supported by advancements in packaging and quality control. Asia-Pacific continues to register a surge in bay leaf usage as this ingredient is commonly integrated into culinary traditions and is favored among consumers in various countries in the region. Latin America’s bay leaf market is registering rapid revenue growth as bay leaves gain popularity in regional dishes, while the bay leaf market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to register steady revenue growth, driven by rich culinary heritage and technological improvements in agriculture in countries in the region. These regional trends reflect the diverse and evolving nature of the bay leaf market, offering opportunities for industry players to tap into the unique characteristics and preferences of consumers in each market.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 795.7 Mn Market Size (2032) USD 1,177.3 Mn CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 4.1% India Revenue Share 513.88 Million Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Conventional Bay Leaves & Culinary Segments to Retain Dominance in Revenue Terms

Preference for bay leaf varies from region and country to country. However, among the product type segments, the conventional bay leaves segment is expected to continue to account for the majority of revenue share. Widespread use and easy availability a key factors contributing to higher market demand. Among the form segments, the dried bay leaves segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to continue to dominate other segments in this category over the forecast period. The culinary segment among the application segments is expected to account for the largest revenue share, driven by the increasing integration of bay leaves in diverse cuisines worldwide.

Wide Distribution Networks & QA are Key Strategies in the Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the global bay leaf market is characterized by a mix of established players and regional suppliers. Leading companies such as McCormick & Company Inc., Frontier Co-op, and Pacific Spice Company dominate the market, leveraging their extensive distribution networks and Quality Assurance (QA) to maintain market share. These industry giants often focus on diversifying their bay leaf product offerings and expanding their presence in emerging markets. Smaller regional suppliers however focus on niche markets, emphasizing high-quality, organic, or sustainably sourced bay leaves to cater to specific consumer preferences. Overall, the competitive strategies range from market expansion and diversification to focus on product quality and sustainability to meet the varied demands of consumers worldwide.

Key Market Players

House of Spices (India) Inc.

Mars Incorporated

Goya Foods

Olam International

McCormick & Company Incorporated

Frontier Natural Products Co-op Inc.

Anatoli Spices

Pacific Spice Company Inc.

Zizira

Alpina Organic Company

Mountain Rose Inc.

The Spice Hunter Inc.

McCormick & Company Inc.

Frontier Co-op

Pacific Spice Company

Starwest Botanicals

Sambavanilla

Monterey Bay Spice Co.

Natco Foods

The Spice House

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Organic Bay Leaves

Conventional Bay Leaves

By Form

Dried Bay Leaves

Fresh Bay Leaves

By Application

Culinary

Medicinal & Herbal Remedies

Aromatherapy

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Specialty Stores and Health Food Stores

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Beating Competition Through Expanded Product Offerings and Supply Chain

A number of leading companies are investing in acquisitions, production capacity expansion, innovative packaging, and development to innovate new bay leaf products and derivatives. This includes introducing bay leaf extracts, essential oils, and convenient packaging options to cater to various consumer preferences. Another strategy observed in the market includes agreements and partnerships, with many firms entering into strategic partnerships and agreements with suppliers, distributors, and retailers to ensure a steady supply of high-quality bay leaves and to strengthen their presence in the market, and facilitate further expansion. Companies are also focusing on cultivation and sustainability of cultivation, supply chain optimization, exports, and ingredient transparency, among others.

In 2023, McCormick, which is a prominent global spice and flavoring company, acquired Frontier Natural Products in a significant move to increase its presence in the organic bay leaf market. Frontier Natural Products is an industry leader in organic and natural products with a reputation for producing high-quality items. This acquisition enables McCormick to leverage Frontier’s organic product expertise and strengthens its market position. McCormick is well-positioned to cater to rising consumer demand for organic bay leaves as it currently has access to Frontier’s organic bay leaf portfolio.

McCormick, which is a prominent global spice and flavoring company, acquired Frontier Natural Products in a significant move to increase its presence in the organic bay leaf market. Frontier Natural Products is an industry leader in organic and natural products with a reputation for producing high-quality items. This acquisition enables McCormick to leverage Frontier’s organic product expertise and strengthens its market position. McCormick is well-positioned to cater to rising consumer demand for organic bay leaves as it currently has access to Frontier’s organic bay leaf portfolio. In 2022, Anatoli Spices launched an initiative to increase its production capacity by 20%. This strategic action is a response to the rising demand for bay leaves in a variety of culinary and medicinal applications. By increasing its production capacity, Anatoli Spices intends to ensure a steady and dependable supply of bay leaves to cater to expanding demand in the market.

Anatoli Spices launched an initiative to increase its production capacity by 20%. This strategic action is a response to the rising demand for bay leaves in a variety of culinary and medicinal applications. By increasing its production capacity, Anatoli Spices intends to ensure a steady and dependable supply of bay leaves to cater to expanding demand in the market. In 2021, Pacific Spice Company Inc., which is a renowned global spice supplier, added an organic bay leaf product to its lineup. This product stands out because it is produced solely from 100 percent organic bay leaves and is USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) certified. By introducing this organic bay leaf product, Pacific Spice responds to the growing demand for organic alternatives among consumers. This offering accommodates health-conscious consumers seeking natural, high-quality products, in line with Pacific Spice’s commitment to providing premium spices.

Pacific Spice Company Inc., which is a renowned global spice supplier, added an organic bay leaf product to its lineup. This product stands out because it is produced solely from 100 percent organic bay leaves and is USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) certified. By introducing this organic bay leaf product, Pacific Spice responds to the growing demand for organic alternatives among consumers. This offering accommodates health-conscious consumers seeking natural, high-quality products, in line with Pacific Spice’s commitment to providing premium spices. In November 2021, Goya Botanicals launched Goya Botanicals Bay Leaf Essential Oil, which is extracted from the leaves of the Mediterranean bay tree and is characterized by a high content of 1,8-cineole (eucalyptol). Goya Botanicals Bay Leaf Essential Oil is obtained through unpressurized steam distillation of leaves of bay trees which have grown in wild for centuries, in the mountains of south-west Turkey.

