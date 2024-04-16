Honoring the Legacy, Transforming our Future

NEWARK, NJ, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) New Jersey announced that Sebastian Guth, Chief Operating Officer of Bayer Pharmaceuticals and President of Bayer US, will serve as honorary chair for its 80th anniversary/Masked Ball Gala, scheduled for July 13, 2024 at Cedar Hill Country Club, Livingston, New Jersey.

“I am very pleased to serve as the Honorary Chair of UNCF’s 80th anniversary Gala,” commented Mr. Guth. “Education is essential to shaping individuals and societies. Few organizations have the level of impact UNCF has on young scholars. I look forward to celebrating UNCF and all their great work nationally and in the state of New Jersey.”

Lissa Jean Ferrell, Esq., UNCF NJ Leadership Council Chair, shared “the event will celebrate eight decades of UNCF service to students and HBCUs.”

Vice Chairs for the celebratory event will be Armond Kinsey, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Atlantic Health; Dr. Avery Ince, Vice President, Medical Affairs- Cardiovascular, Janssen Pharmaceuticals; Calvin Souder, Partner, Souder; Shabazz & Woolridge Law Group; Carloyn Brown-Dancy, Executive Director, Atlantic Health; Carole Lakin, Group HR Leader, Enterprise; Darrell Terry, President and Chief Executive Officer, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey; Robin Nesbit, Compliance Business Partner, Consumer Health, Bayer; Sara Baxter, Chief Financial Officer, SubCom; and Tammeisha Smith, President, Dunbar Center, Inc.

“We are overjoyed to have Mr. Guth as Honorary Chair for this important celebration for our organization. The support of all the aforementioned corporate and community leaders is what helps and enables us to do the work on behalf of our New Jersey students,” noted Ngozi Emenyeonu, UNCF NJ Area Director.

This year’s event will commemorate UNCF’s extensive work and accomplishments while providing our guests the opportunity to celebrate all things UNCF!

As we look forward to our highly anticipated event, sponsorship opportunities remain available.

For table and ticket purchases, or other questions about the Masked Ball Gala please visit UNCF.org/NJMaskedBall or contact our New Jersey office at 973.642.1955.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

CONTACT: Roy Betts UNCF 2407033384 [email protected] Ngozi Claire Emenyeonu UNCF New Jersey 973.642.1955 [email protected]