Latest Panel Analyzes 142 Genes Associated with Hereditary Neuromuscular Disorders

HOUSTON, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baylor Genetics, a clinical diagnostic laboratory at the forefront of genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced the availability of a Neuromuscular Disorders Panel (NGS Panel). It offers a thorough analysis of 142 well-studied, actionable genes related to many neuromuscular disorders, including congenital myopathies, distal myopathies, congenital muscular dystrophies, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. This panel is performed on an exome backbone via next-generation sequencing, enabling robust detection of single nucleotide variants, insertions/deletions, and copy number variants at exceptional read depths.

Hereditary neuromuscular disorders can be difficult to accurately diagnose based on phenotype alone because of their inherent genetic heterogeneity. Baylor Genetics’ Neuromuscular Disorders Panel assesses many genes based on a clinical indication to help clinicians and their patients achieve an accurate diagnosis sooner and have a better understanding of the prognosis and anticipated disease progression.

Baylor Genetics is committed to a competitive turn-around time to promptly provide answers and end diagnostic odysseys for patients. With a team of experienced scientists and genetic counselors, providers can be confident that they’re ordering a relevant, carefully curated test that draws on over 40 years of internal genomic variant data. In-house genetic counselors are available to assist with results interpretation and, in conjunction with a knowledgeable customer service team, ensure no question goes unanswered.

“Getting a timely, accurate diagnosis for a neuromuscular disorder and identifying its causative variants is key to starting a patient on a precision treatment plan and, in some cases, preventing disease progression or the onset of secondary conditions,” said Linyan Meng, Ph.D., senior division director at Baylor Genetics.

In addition to panel testing, Baylor Genetics offers Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) and Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) — two of the most comprehensive precision diagnostic tests — backed by expert clinical support for actionable treatment guidance. WES is used to understand the cause of a patient’s symptoms (phenotypes) or a disease, especially when faced with a nonspecific presentation that may not be captured in a single panel. It provides insights into all genes in the human body, ensuring a full understanding of most genetic disorders. WGS takes this a step further, providing insights into the entire human genome, including the regions between genes. This extensive analysis can significantly increase diagnostic yield over all other types of genetic testing, empowering physicians and patients to make the most informed decisions about future care, family planning, or clinical trial eligibility.

“We know how daunting the diagnostic odyssey can be, and our mission is to make sure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind,” said Kengo Takishima, CEO, Baylor Genetics. “For patients with suspected neuromuscular disorders, our NGS panel is comprehensive yet focused, which may make it preferable over Whole Exome Sequencing in an outpatient setting.”

We work with you to better understand your patients' conditions so you can provide the best care possible.

About Baylor Genetics

Baylor Genetics is a joint venture of H.U. Group Holdings, Inc. and Baylor College of Medicine, including the #1 NIH-funded Department of Molecular and Human Genetics. Located in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states and 16 countries.

