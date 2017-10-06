Breaking News
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bayshore Petroleum Corp. (“Bayshore” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange:BSH) announces the resignation of director C.F. Cheng effective immediately. Mr. Cheng leaves the Company to focus on his other business interests, and Bayshore thanks him for his tremendous support and many years of service. The Company wishes him the best in his future endeavors. Bayshore anticipates replacing Mr. Cheng soon in connection with an anticipated financing.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

BAYSHORE PETROLEUM CORP.
“Peter Ho”
Chairman and CEO

Bayshore Head Office:
PHONE +1403 265 8820
[email protected]
14 – 3515 27th Street N.E.
Calgary, Alberta, T1Y 5E4, Canada

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities of the Company in the United States. The Company’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statements
Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information including expectations of future production, operating costs, commodity prices, administrative costs, commodity price risk management activity, acquisitions and dispositions, capital spending, access to credit facilities, income taxes, regulatory changes, and other components of cash flow and earnings. This press release may also contain forward-looking or subjective information regarding technology, processes, and the oil and gas industry. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the mining and oil and gas industry, commodity prices and exchange rate changes. Industry related risks could include, but are not limited to, operational risks in exploration, development and production, delays or changes in plans, risks associated to the uncertainty of reserve estimates, technology and technology implementation, health and safety risks and the uncertainty of estimates and projections of production, costs and expenses. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information.

