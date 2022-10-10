The analysis reveals that the growing aware population in the region is projected to play a significant role in expanding the market in APAC. The growing demand for anti-aging creams and the increasing desire to look young are the two major causes driving the market in Europe. In Europe, the UK and Germany are likely to make the most notable participation in augmenting the industry in Europe

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global BB Cushions market is worth US$ 3.61 Bn as of now and expected to reach US$ 17.35 Bn by the year 2032 at a robust CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2032.

With an ever-increasing awareness regarding skin care and coupled with disposable income, there won’t be stoppage to BB cushions market in the forecast period.

BB cushions imply a liquid make-up that is kept in a sponge. This sponge is, in turn, kept in a “compact” with applicator. This actually eases applying BB creams, that too, without smearing the hands with make-up. BB cushions have been witnessing various innovations since the last few years. They include metal cushion, air cushion, tension pact, mocha cushions, and likewise.

The major advantage of BB cushions is that they are portable. In other words, they do fit in a purse. The product actually gives women a “no make-up look”, which renders it prominent amongst them. Plus, BB cushions offer smooth finish. Cushion applicator does assist in appropriate touch-up for the skin. Beginners, i.e. the ones attempting make-up for the first time, would gel well with BB cushions.

BB Cushions come with sponge applicator. As such, over make-up should not be a matter of concern.

With more number of end-customers preferring natural and organic skin products, the BB cushions market is bound to grow on a grand note in the forecast period. An interesting thing to note over here is that men have also started showing interest in beauty products. So, this section of population is likely to add to the revenue from BB Cushions market.

At the same time, the BB cushions market could get hampered due to less awareness amongst the rural population in this regard. Also, those with sensitive skin do keep away from make-up products. In certain cases, there could also be pimples. Future Market Insights has mentioned about these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled “BB Cushions Market”.

Key Takeaways from the BB Cushions Market

Europe holds a significant share of BB Cushions market. This could be credited to rising demand for anti-aging creams. Germany and the UK are leading from the front herein.

The countries like Thailand, China, Bangladesh, and India are dominating the BB cushions market in the Asia-Pacific and the scenario is expected to persist even in the forecast period. This could be credited to skincare market being on an expansion spree in these countries.

BB cushions for dry skin hold the largest market share and would continue to do so even going forward.

“With urge to look “younger” penetrating all over, the global BB cushions market is bound to substantiate in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

3Lab has its Aqua BB Protect, which makes way for all-day hydration along with protection against UV rays. It’s light and successfully conceals discoloration due to heat/sun and age spots. The key ingredients are inclusive of micronized titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, and cetyl ethylhexanoate.

Lancome has its Lancome Miracle Cushion Liquid Cushion Compact Spf 23 – # 02 Beige Rose 14g. It comes across as the first liquid cushion compact make-up lightweight and effortlessly blends onto the skin. The buildable coverage helps in hiding pores, lines, and flaws on face. Apart from offering all-day hydration, it offers protection against UV rays as well.

Dior has its Dior Forever Perfect Cushion with luminous matte finish. It offers 24 hours of watery hydration for freshness and seasonal comfort.

What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the BB cushions market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on skin type (BB cushions for dry skin, BB cushions for oily skin, BB cushions for combination skin, and BB cushions for normal skin), by nature (conventional BB cushions and organic BB cushions), and by sales channel (indirect sales of BB cushions, direct sales of BB cushions, specialty stores, independent stores, online stores, and supermarket/hypermarket).

