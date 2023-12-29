Tribunal hears BBC will use Freedom of Information Act, which covers ‘confidential communications’ between client and lawyerThe BBC is expected to redact some of the almost 3,000 emails it must release about its handling of the Martin Bashir scandal, a tribunal has heard.A judge told the broadcaster to hand over the material earlier this month, two-and-a-half years after the journalist Andrew Webb used freedom of information (FoI) laws to ask to see it. Continue reading…
