Breaking News
Home / Top News / BBSI Announces Executive Management Changes

BBSI Announces Executive Management Changes

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, announced the retirement of Michael Elich as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Elich is also retiring from the company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Elich’s retirement is aligned with the Board’s management succession and transition process that has been under discussion for several months. As part of this process, Gary Kramer, BBSI’s current Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed CEO and Anthony Harris, BBSI’s current Executive Director of Accounting and Finance and Controller, has been appointed CFO.

“I joined BBSI over 18 years ago and I am very proud of what we have accomplished,” said Elich. “We have built a generational company while advocating selflessly for the business owner. The culture of the company, and the product, have evolved to where I believe I can leave the company in good hands. I know BBSI and its executive team will continue on the path of improving the probability of success for small businesses.”   

Mr. Elich joined BBSI in 2001 and was appointed as CEO in 2011. “Mike transformed many facets of the company during his tenure as CEO, as the company grew from $1.5 billion in gross billings to almost $6 billion at the end of 2019,” said Anthony Meeker, Chairman of the Board. “Mike leaves behind a strong company with a strong culture, and I am thankful for his efforts and wish him well in retirement. I am also pleased to announce that Gary Kramer will assume the role of CEO. He joined BBSI in 2016 and has proven to be a great leader with a focus on developing and executing successful strategies. I am certain that Gary will build on this success as CEO.”

“I am tremendously excited for this opportunity,” said Gary Kramer. “The company’s people, product, and financials are in a strong position, and I am extremely optimistic regarding our future. I am also proud that we have developed a talented bench and am pleased to announce that Anthony Harris has been promoted to CFO. Anthony joined BBSI shortly after me in 2016 and has been a trusted advisor, demonstrating discipline and excellence in all he does. I know that Anthony will provide strong leadership in the financial arena in his new role.”

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 7,200 clients across all lines of business in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.mybbsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future plans, expectations or performance are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect the company’s future prospects are described in the company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
Tel 1-949-574-3860
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.