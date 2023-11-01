– Q3 2023 Net Income of $18.2 Million, or $2.68 per Diluted Share –

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Revenues down 0.2% to $273.3 million.

Gross billings up 3% to $1.96 billion.

Average worksite employees (“WSEs”) up 1%.

Net income up to $18.2 million, or $2.68 per diluted share, compared to $17.4 million, or $2.45 per diluted share.

“We continued to generate strong results from our expanding client base and on-going roll-out of BBSI Benefits,” said BBSI President and CEO, Gary Kramer. “I’m proud of the success we’ve had adding net new clients as we’ve continued to experience results from our investments in marketing and new product offerings. We also continued to see positive results in our pricing and cost management strategies, resulting in strong, sustainable earnings growth.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues in the third quarter of 2023 decreased 0.2% to $273.3 million compared to $273.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The slight decrease was driven by a decrease in staffing services revenue, which was primarily due to lower demand for staffing services and continued tight labor market conditions in the third quarter of 2023.

Total gross billings in the third quarter of 2023 increased 3% to $1.96 billion compared to $1.91 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see “Key Performance Metrics” below). The increase was driven by growth in PEO services resulting from increased WSEs from net new clients and higher average billings per WSE, offset in part by reductions in WSEs at existing clients.

Workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 2.7% in the third quarter of 2023 and benefited from favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $2.2 million. This compares to 3.0% in the third quarter of 2022, which included favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $1.4 million.

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $18.2 million, or $2.68 per diluted share, compared to $17.4 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to higher gross margin in the third quarter of 2023.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, unrestricted cash and investments were $129.2 million compared to $159.7 million at the end of 2022. BBSI was debt free at quarter end.

Capital Allocation

BBSI’s board of directors has confirmed its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 1, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of November 17, 2023.

Continuing under the Company’s stock repurchase program established in July 2023, BBSI repurchased 115,400 shares in the third quarter at an average price of $94.60. At September 30, 2023, approximately $64.1 million remained available under the repurchase program.

Outlook

BBSI now expects the following for 2023:

Gross billings growth of 4% to 5%

Growth in the average number of WSEs of 2% to 3%

Gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 3.1% to 3.15%

Effective annual tax rate of 27% to 28%

Key Performance Metrics

We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients’ employees. However, management believes that gross billings and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as an important performance metric in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billings and wage information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross billings $ 1,963,462 $ 1,908,818 $ 5,664,230 $ 5,445,217 PEO and staffing wages $ 1,706,302 $ 1,656,580 $ 4,919,323 $ 4,727,772

In monitoring and evaluating the performance of our operations, management also reviews the following ratios, which represent selected amounts as a percentage of gross billings. Management believes these ratios are useful in understanding the efficiency and profitability of our service offerings.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Percentage of Gross Billings Percentage of Gross Billings Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 PEO and staffing wages 86.9% 86.8% 86.9% 86.8% Payroll taxes and benefits 6.9% 6.7% 7.3% 7.2% Workers’ compensation 2.7% 3.0% 2.7% 2.8% Gross margin 3.5% 3.5% 3.1% 3.2%

We refer to employees of our PEO clients as WSEs. Management reviews average and ending WSE growth to monitor and evaluate the performance of our operations. Average WSEs are calculated by dividing the number of unique individuals paid in each month by the number of months in the period. Ending WSEs represents the number of unique individuals paid in the last month of the period.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 % Change 2022 % Change Average WSEs 127,232 1.1% 125,813 8.2% Ending WSEs 128,448 0.9% 127,297 9.8%

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 % Change 2022 % Change Average WSEs 123,577 1.8% 121,415 8.8% Ending WSEs 128,448 0.9% 127,297 9.8%

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future events and financial outlook are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect future results include: economic conditions in the Company’s service areas; the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of inflation on operating expenses; the availability of certain fully insured medical and other health and welfare benefits to qualifying worksite employees; the effect of changes in the Company’s mix of services on gross margin; the Company’s ability to attract and retain clients and to achieve revenue growth; the availability of financing or other sources of capital; the Company’s relationship with its primary bank lender; the potential for material deviations from expected future workers’ compensation claims experience; changes in the workers’ compensation regulatory environment in the Company’s primary markets; litigation costs; security breaches or failures in the Company’s information technology systems; the collectability of accounts receivable; changes in executive management; changes in effective payroll tax rates and federal and state income tax rates; the carrying value of deferred income tax assets and goodwill; the effects of conditions in the global capital markets on the Company’s investment portfolio; and the potential for and effect of acquisitions, among others. Other important factors that may affect the Company’s prospects are described in the Company’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the Company, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements are less reliable than historical information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date of this release.

Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,579 $ 91,423 Investments 87,653 68,325 Trade accounts receivable, net 205,217 163,838 Prepaid expenses and other 17,136 19,787 Restricted cash and investments 75,876 110,989 Total current assets 427,461 454,362 Property, equipment and software, net 48,679 45,954 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,428 19,804 Restricted cash and investments 131,619 104,277 Goodwill 47,820 47,820 Other assets 3,765 3,281 Deferred income taxes 12,236 11,440 Total assets $ 690,008 $ 686,938 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,268 $ 8,264 Accrued payroll, payroll taxes and related benefits 247,454 222,331 Income taxes payable 786 610 Current operating lease liabilities 6,753 6,957 Current premium payable 18,853 18,920 Other accrued liabilities 6,904 12,683 Workers’ compensation claims liabilities 53,622 62,917 Safety incentives liability 1,469 2,049 Total current liabilities 341,109 334,731 Long-term workers’ compensation claims liabilities 124,180 153,070 Long-term premium payable 23,301 – Long-term operating lease liabilities 13,049 14,225 Customer deposits and other long-term liabilities 7,923 7,070 Stockholders’ equity 180,446 177,842 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 690,008 $ 686,938

Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Professional employer services $ 251,423 $ 244,567 $ 727,986 $ 694,174 Staffing services 21,905 29,255 64,639 88,202 Total revenues 273,328 273,822 792,625 782,376 Cost of revenues: Direct payroll costs 16,318 22,112 48,299 66,491 Payroll taxes and benefits 135,704 128,459 414,395 390,677 Workers’ compensation 52,977 56,350 153,012 151,069 Total cost of revenues 204,999 206,921 615,706 608,237 Gross margin 68,329 66,901 176,919 174,139 Selling, general and administrative expenses 44,160 43,001 129,194 125,438 Depreciation and amortization 1,867 1,554 5,273 4,585 Income from operations 22,302 22,346 42,452 44,116 Other income (expense): Investment income, net 2,412 1,584 6,856 4,790 Interest expense (80 ) (35 ) (118 ) (102 ) Other, net 38 19 93 70 Other income, net 2,370 1,568 6,831 4,758 Income before income taxes 24,672 23,914 49,283 48,874 Provision for income taxes 6,453 6,476 13,229 13,134 Net income $ 18,219 $ 17,438 $ 36,054 $ 35,740 Basic income per common share $ 2.72 $ 2.48 $ 5.32 $ 4.96 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 6,699 7,036 6,772 7,201 Diluted income per common share $ 2.68 $ 2.45 $ 5.24 $ 4.91 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 6,795 7,127 6,885 7,286