BAYONNE, N.J., July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank” or “BCB”), today announced the election of Raymond J. Vanaria to the Board of Directors of both BCB Bancorp, Inc. and BCB Community Bank, effective immediately.

Mr. Vanaria joined Malesardi, Quackenbush, Swift & Company LLC as an accountant in 1983, and became a member of the firm in 1988. He specializes in individual and corporate taxation, auditing, and small business consulting. Mr. Vanaria has deep experience in the areas of corporate governance and auditing. He has served on the Board of Directors for Fulton Bank (formerly Prudential Bank of Philadelphia), Millington Bank, and ConnectOne Bank (formerly Center Bancorp), serving as Chair of the Audit Committee of the latter two. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants and MSI Global Alliance. Mr. Vanaria graduated Magna Cum Laude from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Business Administration – Finance.

“We are very pleased to have Raymond join our Boards of Directors and serve as Chair of the Audit Committee,” said Mr. Mark D. Hogan, Chairman of the Board. “Raymond is exceedingly well known and highly respected in our business communities. His extensive background in accounting and taxation will complement the skills represented on the Board of Directors.”

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has twenty-seven branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and four branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

