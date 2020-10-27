BCfresh Joins the Movement to Build the World’s Safest Food Supply Chain

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BCfresh is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, iTrade had previously offered the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier’s, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge to remove all barriers to adoption.

“At BCfresh, we pride ourselves on providing our customers only the freshest, highest-quality produce. iTrade’s free traceability offer builds on those values and allows us to grow our business with buyers, adapting to new traceability requirements quickly and easily,” comments Brian Faulkner, VP of Business Development at BCfresh.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Whether you’re a small, family farm or a large, enterprise operation, we want to make food safety and traceability accessible to everyone. We are happy to have BCfresh join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain and grow their business in the process.”

BCfresh is the premier provider of locally-grown vegetables found on plates across Western Canada and the United States. As a 100% grower-owned and operated company, their focus is delivering fresh produce to you. From 60+ family farms throughout the Fraser Valley, select BC regions and premier growing areas across North America, BCfresh is a year-round supplier of the very best fresh veggies.

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ for more information about how traceability can help them grow their business.

Contact:

Wyatt Robertson

925-660-1100

[email protected]