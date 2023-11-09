Boston, MA, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beacon Hill Technologies, Beacon Hill’s technology specialty division, just opened its 46th location in Cincinnati, Ohio. Beacon Hill Technologies is a world-class technology service and human capital enterprise composed of distinct and specialized engagement organizations such as HCaaS™ (Human Capital as a Service™). We collaborate with customers across the country to deliver the very best technology consulting services, staffing solutions and onshore resources.

Shannon Weaver, Senior Regional Vice President of Beacon Hill Technologies shared, “We are excited to solidify our physical presence in the Cincinnati market, as we have been supporting customers in Cincinnati for many years. Cincinnati is such an impressive city that is home to many Fortune 500 companies, that offers access to clientele in Kentucky and Indiana, and has rich local traditions, making it an attractive place for both employers and job seekers to want to be. I see this market having huge potential and we are honored to make this our third office in the state of Ohio.”

Leading Beacon Hill Technologies Cincinnati is Division Manager Abby Recker. Abby is responsible for leading the go-to-market strategy, business development, and delivery functions for the Beacon Hill Technologies team in Cincinnati, Ohio—The Queen City. This area has a booming market that spans across many industries such as federal/government, finance, manufacturing/engineering, and healthcare.

Prior to joining Beacon Hill, Abby was a successful sales professional and leader in the industry for eight years, during which time she helped launch and expand IT staffing operations in multiple markets across the U.S. including Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Memphis. She played an essential role in hiring and mentoring account executives and staffing consultants, identifying and developing new commercial and enterprise accounts and guiding innovations in sales strategy. Abby believes her team is well on their way to rising to the top in her hometown city and says, “This is just the beginning of what will be a legacy in Cincinnati.”.

Katie Hackney, Beacon Hill Technologies’ Regional Director of that region commented, saying: “Abby Recker joined Beacon Hill with several years of IT staffing and recruiting experience and we are thrilled to see her and the team grow. Abby and her other Senior Account Executive have almost 15 years of combined staffing experience, most of it being in Cincinnati. Their overall knowledge of the market is excellent, and that is critical when establishing a new office! We hired another Cincy native who is fast into sales, and we are actively looking for a staffing consultant with experience. The sky is the limit!”

Since launching in Boston in 2005, Beacon Hill Technologies supports markets across the United States. This year, Beacon Hill Technologies was named the 11th Largest U.S. IT Staffing Firms in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts, 2023. Beacon Hill Technologies places IT consultants in all 50 states by seamlessly coordinating recruiting resources in local and regional markets with Beacon Hill Technologies National Recruiting & Delivery, a dedicated national recruiting team that focuses exclusively on national accounts.

About Beacon Hill Staffing Group

Beacon Hill is a leading nationwide provider of staffing and consulting solutions delivered by our collective of 1,450 of the industry’s foremost specialty practitioners. Job seekers and companies seeking to augment their staff receive white-glove service from our industry-focused divisions: Beacon Hill Associates, Beacon Hill Digital & Creative, Beacon Hill Financial, Beacon Hill Government Services, Beacon Hill HR, Beacon Hill Legal, Beacon Hill Life Sciences, Beacon Hill National Security, Beacon Hill Solutions and Beacon Hill Technologies.

Beacon Hill Staffing Group’s niche brands provide direct hire, executive search, temporary staffing, contract consulting, temp/contract-to-hire, and MSP/VMS and RPO solutions to emerging growth companies and the Fortune 500 across multiple market sectors and all industries. In 2022, Beacon Hill Staffing Group outpaced the market’s growth with revenues over $1 billion.

