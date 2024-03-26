SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, announced that Desmond Wheatley, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Said Al-Hallaj, Chief Battery Scientist will conduct an in-depth seminar on emerging technologies and financial models for utility scale energy storage on 26th March 2024 at Hotel Hilton, Belgrade.

Seminar Title: Utility Scale Energy Storage: Li-ion Batteries and Financial Models Seminar Date: Tuesday, 26th March 2024 Location: Hotel Hilton, Belgrade in Serbia Register: By invitation only; contact [email protected]

The seminar will be attended by government, business and utility leaders from Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Croatia and U.S. embassy officials. Balkan regional governments are increasingly requiring energy storage facilities to be collocated with renewable energy generation to provide grid stability and reduce the impacts from intermittent electricity generation typical of wind and solar installations. Beam Europe views the expansion of Beam Global’s energy storage business as a significant opportunity.

“Our recent UK government contract and order from the British Army demonstrate that we can win material contracts in Europe,” said Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO. “The enthusiasm for today’s seminar further shows that Beam Global’s products are highly relevant in Europe at the moment. I believe that our expansion into this market will continue to create significant growth opportunities for Beam Global.”

Dr. Al-Hallaj and Mr. Wheatley will cover a technical update on energy storage using lithium-ion batteries, advancements in thermal management for battery safety, design and engineering best practices for utility scale deployments and emerging financial models. Dr. Al-Hallaj and Mr. Wheatley will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees after the seminar.

