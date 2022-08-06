Beam Global Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call for August 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), (the “Company”), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced that it will report its Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 financial results on Friday August 12, 2022. Management will host a conference call on Friday August 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Conference call details:

Date:         August 12, 2022
Time:         4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific
Toll-Free Dial-In Number:    1-844-739-3880
International Dial-In Number:    1-412-317-5716

Pre-register for the call through this link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10170273/f408159c90

All callers should pre-register for the call through the link above. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Beam Global call.

A webcast archive is available for 3 months following the call at the following URL:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=yiCfqEat

About Beam Global
Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

Media Contact:
Next PR
+1 813-526-1195
Press@BeamForAll.com

Investor Relations:
Kathy McDermott
IR@BeamForAll.com
+1 858-799-4583

