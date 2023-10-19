Highest priority programs – BEAM-101 and ESCAPE for sickle cell disease and BEAM-302 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency – expected to provide foundation for meaningful value creation

Company to explore partnership opportunities for continued development of select programs

Anticipated cost savings, which includes an approximately 20% reduction in workforce, expected to extend the company’s cash runway into 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced portfolio priorities and plans to streamline its business operations to support potential near-term value drivers and long-term growth. This plan includes cost reduction initiatives that align with the company’s near-term goals, and the anticipated cost savings are expected to extend its revised operating plan into 2026.

“From the beginning, Beam’s strategy has been to develop base editing technology broadly across a diverse portfolio of programs and delivery modalities, and our science and pipeline continue to progress across the board. In this challenging market environment, however, we need to make the difficult decision to focus our resources on those clinical programs and research areas we believe have the highest potential for near-term value creation, while continuing to build a strong company for the future,” said John Evans, chief executive officer of Beam. “We are grateful for the dedication and innumerable contributions of our impacted colleagues. We understand the challenge this presents for them and are fully committed to supporting them throughout this process.”

“Base editing represents a potentially best-in-class gene editing technology designed to provide differentiated benefits for patients, as exemplified by our sickle cell disease and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency development programs,” continued Mr. Evans. “Looking ahead, while our pipeline and research efforts will be more streamlined, we expect to continue our track record of generating innovative new base editing programs and creative partnership opportunities. We are steadfast in our mission to bring new precision genetic medicines to patients suffering from serious diseases.”

Beam outlined the following key strategic decisions for its portfolio of pipeline programs:

Prioritize development of its ex vivo and in vivo sickle cell disease programs, including BEAM-101, its Engineered Stem Cell Antibody Paired Evasion (ESCAPE) non-genotoxic conditioning strategy, and in vivo delivery to hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs).

Prioritize development of its in vivo base editor BEAM-302 for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

Conduct an initial BEAM-301 clinical trial for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a (GSD1a) at a select number of sites in the United States.

Generate a focused clinical dataset for BEAM-201 for the treatment of T-ALL and seek potential partnership for this and other potential ex vivo CAR-T programs, including Beam’s ongoing research into creating next-generation allogeneic cell therapies with multiplex base editing.

Focus near-term research and platform investments on specific applications leveraging Beam’s in vivo editing capabilities in the liver targeting both rare genetic and common disorders, as well as select opportunities in hematology and immunology/oncology. The company’s hepatitis B virus program will be paused and designated for partnering given the requirement of specialized development and commercial capabilities.

In alignment with its portfolio prioritization, Beam intends to undertake efforts to streamline its operational expenses and increase efficiencies:

Beam plans a reduction in headcount of approximately 100 employees, about 20% of its current workforce, which is anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Related to the workforce reduction, Beam expects to incur one-time costs of approximately $6.6 million, of which nearly all are cash expenditures related to severance and are anticipated to be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The combination of these anticipated cost savings, and the company’s balance of cash, cash equivalents and investment securities of $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2023, are now expected to fund its revised operating plan into 2026.

