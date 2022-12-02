Beam Ranked No. 4 in Large Companies Category, Marking Fourth Consecutive Year as Top Workplace in Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that the company has ranked No. 4 on the Boston Globe’s 2022 Top Places to Work in the “Large Companies” category, marking its fourth consecutive year as an honoree.

The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work, which will be featured in the print edition of Sunday’s paper, recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state, voted on by the people who know them best – their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company’s leadership, appreciation, benefits and more. The winners are divided into four categories based on the number of employees: small (50-99); medium (100-249); large (250-999); and largest (1,000 or more). More than 94,000 employees at 381 companies completed surveys this year—a record high.

“At Beam, our vision is to provide life-long cures for patients suffering from serious diseases, and the ‘Beam Team’ is not only committed to making breakthroughs happen; they are committed to making Beam an exciting place to work, motivating colleagues and building a strong company culture in the process,” Susan O’Connor, chief human resource officer at Beam. “We are proud to be named, for the fourth year in a row, to this prestigious list of companies is Massachusetts who are committed to their missions, and importantly, each other.”

As an employer of choice, Beam is committed to fostering a culture that encourages employees to engage with colleagues. The company’s culture team frequently hosts programs on wellness, community engagement, diversity and inclusion, and team building to inspire, educate and care for employees. Events like Beam’s annual summer party, various walks and events in support of patient advocacy groups (including Light the Night and Walk with the Stars) and its “Balance @ Beam” wellness program supporting mental and financial health, demonstrate the company’s commitment to creating a culture that allows employees to thrive. Beam’s extensive benefits package includes programs like its “Take It as You Need It” paid time off policy, a five-week paid sabbatical after five years with an additional $5,000 stipend, medical benefits, a health and fitness reimbursement, 401k retirement plan, commuter reimbursement, family-forming benefits, an employee referral program and student loan refinancing.

In addition to its recognition as one of the Top Places to Work, Beam was named to the 2022 Best Places to Work list by the Boston Business Journal. For more information on careers at Beam, please visit https://beamtx.com/careers/.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam’s suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that is designed to enable precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This has the potential to enable a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

Contacts:

Investors:

Chelcie Lister

THRUST Strategic Communications

chelcie@thrustsc.com

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

dan@1abmedia.com