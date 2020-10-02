Breaking News
Beam Therapeutics to Participate in Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that John Evans, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at www.beamtx.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BEAM) is a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through the use of base editing. Beam’s proprietary base editors create precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases. For more information, visit www.beamtx.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Monique Allaire
THRUST Strategic Communications
[email protected]

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
[email protected]

