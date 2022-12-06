Austin, Texas, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beardoholic comprises of a team of experts who have compared and researched all the best products and tools for your beard, face, and body to provide a variety of extensive and in-depth guides to help you find the perfect product for your needs.

Offering only the most detailed, data-driven advice and tips from professional barbers, their team will show you the best way to care for your beard, including styling and maintenance, as well as sharing the number 1 tips for male grooming, haircuts, and shaving.

They have now released a definite men’s haircuts guide for 2023, which is based on information from their expert barber writers, to help you find and maintain the new year’s most popular and trending male hairstyles.

With their guides and recommended products featured in Buzzfeed, The Huffington Post, and The Atlantic, Beardoholic use their expertise and attention to detail to help you solve any problems you may have with your beard, the latest trending hairstyles, and the pros and cons of the most popular maintenance products.

Their team understands that there is a plethora of men’s haircuts currently available, and it can sometimes be overwhelming trying to choose one that is not only stylish but that will also suit your personal taste, facial characteristics, and lifestyle.

That is why they have created a series of detailed articles to help you explore various options, including those currently in trend.

Besides their ’11 Most Popular Short Haircuts’ guide, Beardoholic has released their ‘Edgy Styles For Confident Guys’ that showcases the increasingly popular Edgar haircut, which is a stylish take on the traditional undercut.

This modern hairstyle is a clean, simple, hipster-ish undercut with a taper fade that starts at the hairline and continues straight to the back of the head. One of the haircut’s main benefits is that it is easy to maintain and does not require much styling or maintenance.

If you have longer hair, Beardoholic has also created an easy-to-read guide on the ’18 most popular long hairstyles for men.’

Their expert barber writers explain that while more and more men are opting for longer hairstyles instead of conventional short haircuts, it is important that you understand the dynamics of growing and maintaining a long hairstyle.

Unlike a shorter cut, it is essential that before you pick a longer style, you understand your hair type, the hairstyles that suit you, the best products to maintain your hair’s health, and how to keep your hair long.

Besides hairstyle recommendations, Beardoholic is passionate about sharing their expert beard maintenance and grooming advice and has written a ‘7 best beard balms’ guide to help you keep your beard in perfect shape.

The era of the beard has arrived, and you can spot this facial hair on all different types of men to enhance their look and show off their own unique style.

Whether you are just starting to grow out your beard or are looking for the best products to keep it healthy and styled, Beardoholic has compiled a list of the best beard balms currently on the market, along with their pros and cons, and exactly where to buy them.

To find out more about Beardoholic and to read more of their expert men’s hairstyle, beard, grooming and product reviews, please visit their website at https://beardoholic.com/.

