New York, US, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Bearing Market Information by Product Type, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Bearing Market could thrive at a rate of 8.50% between 2021 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 297.62 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Bearing Market Overview

Bearing is a mechanical component that supports rotating or moving parts to reduce friction and enable smooth motion. They are widely used in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and others. Bearings come in various types, including ball bearings, roller bearings, plain bearings, and others. They are essential in maintaining the efficiency, durability, and reliability of machines and equipment.

Bearings are used in a variety of applications, such as automobiles, industrial machinery, wind turbines, and many more. In the automotive industry, they are used in engine components, wheels, and other moving parts. In the aerospace industry, bearings are used in aircraft engines, landing gears, and control systems. In the construction industry, bearings are used in cranes, excavators, and other heavy machinery.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Bearing industry include

Svenska Kullagerfabriken

NTN Corporation

Schaeffler Group

NSK Ltd

The Timken Company

JTEKT Corporation

Robert Bosch

The Danaher Corporation

GKN plc

Minebea Mitsumi Inc

Among others.

January 2021

SKF announced the launch of a new range of spherical roller bearings. The new range is designed to offer increased load-carrying capacity and longer service life, providing improved performance and reliability to customers.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the bearing market, with disruptions in supply chains and reduced industrial activity leading to a decline in demand. The pandemic has caused many manufacturing facilities to shut down, leading to a reduction in the production of machinery and equipment that require bearings. Additionally, with travel restrictions and lockdowns in place, the logistics and distribution of bearings have been affected, causing delays in delivery and increasing costs.

Despite the challenges faced by the bearing market during the pandemic, it is expected to recover and continue to grow in the coming years. The demand for reliable and efficient machinery and equipment is expected to increase, driven by the growing adoption of automation, digitalization, and sustainable transportation. With the help of technological advancements and innovative solutions, the bearing market is poised to overcome the pandemic-induced challenges and emerge stronger in the post-COVID era.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: USD 297.6 billion CAGR during 2022-2030 8.50% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Operating Platforms, and Region Key Market Opportunities R&D initiatives and new product releases among top players Key Market Dynamics There is an expanding need for high-performance bearings for agricultural machinery global industrialization is advancing

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The rising demand for efficient and reliable machinery in various industries is one of the key drivers of the bearing market. As industries strive for increased productivity and efficiency, they require machines and equipment that can operate reliably and at high speeds. Bearings play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of such machinery, by reducing friction and wear between moving parts. This increased demand for reliable machinery is driving the demand for bearings, as they are a critical component in ensuring optimal machine performance.

Industrial automation is another factor driving the growth of the bearing market. As industries adopt automation and robotics to improve efficiency and reduce costs, the demand for sophisticated machinery and equipment is increasing. These machines require a high degree of precision and accuracy, which is achieved by the use of high-quality bearings. This trend is expected to continue in the future, driving the growth of the bearing market.

The growing demand for electric vehicles is driving the market growth, as they require a higher number of bearings compared to traditional vehicles. Electric vehicles rely on complex electrical and mechanical systems, which require a large number of bearings to ensure efficient and reliable operation. This trend is expected to continue as the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, driven by concerns about climate change and the need for sustainable transportation options.



Market Restraints:

Despite the market drivers, the bearing market faces certain challenges, such as the high cost of bearings and the availability of cheaper alternatives. Additionally, the maintenance and replacement costs of bearings are also significant, which can impact the market growth negatively.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The Product Type in the market includes Plain Bearing, Ball Bearing, Roller Bearing, and Others.

By Application

The Application in the market includes Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, and Others.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for bearings, driven by the growing demand from the automotive, aerospace, and construction industries in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Europe is another significant market, with the presence of major bearing manufacturers such as SKF and Schaeffler.



North America is also a significant market, driven by the increasing demand for industrial machinery and equipment in the region.

