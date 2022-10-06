Beasley Media Group Enters Into Exchange Agreement With Audacy

Beasley to Exchange KDWN-AM 720 AM/101.5 FM

For Audacy’s KXTE-FM 107.5 in Las Vegas

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beasley Media Group, LLC (Nasdaq: BBGI) (“Beasley” or the “Company”), a multi-platform media company, announced today that it entered into an asset exchange agreement with Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) whereby Beasley will exchange the radio station 720 AM KDWN-AM and the translator for 101.5 FM for Alternative 107.5 KXTE-FM, in Las Vegas.

As part of the agreement, longtime Las Vegas-based syndicated morning personalities Dave and Mahoney will continue to be heard weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on KXTE-FM under Beasley’s ownership.

The asset exchange highlights Beasley’s focus on premium local programming and content and is complementary to the Company’s four other radio stations and digital operations in Las Vegas, the 31st largest designated market in the country.

Commenting on the proposed transaction, Caroline Beasley, Chief Executive Officer said, “Throughout Beasley Broadcast Group’s 61-year history, we have actively managed our station portfolio with the goal of serving the communities where we operate with the best local programming and brands, diversifying our operations, managing risk and improving financial results. The agreement to exchange KDWN AM/FM translator for KXTE-FM addresses all of these strategic objectives and upon completion, will complement our Las Vegas market presence and content with five strong signals in the market.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022 subject to Federal Communications Commission approval and other customary closing conditions.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Celebrating its 61st anniversary this year, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., (www.bbgi.com) was founded in 1961 by George G. Beasley. Beasley Broadcast Group owns and operates 61 AM and FM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets in the United States. Beasley radio stations reach approximately 20 million unique consumers weekly over-the-air, online and on smartphones and tablets, and millions regularly engage with the Company’s brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, text, apps and email. For more information, please visit www.bbgi.com.

