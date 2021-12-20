Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Beast Legends Announces the Launch of a New Gamefi Game

Beast Legends Announces the Launch of a New Gamefi Game

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beast Legends has launched a unique GameFi game, this game will bring players a new experience. GameFi integrates DeFi, NFT, and gaming, ensuring that the blockchain is no longer limited to digital assets. According to DappRadar, the number of chain game transactions reached $480.7 billion in the first half of 2021. As of mid-November 2021, there were more than 3 million chain gamers worldwide. When it comes to GameFi, you have to mention the hottest head GameFi games like Axie Infinity, Decentraland, and Sandbox. Although these game projects have achieved great success, the global GameFi market is currently mixed with good and bad. But there are also many up-and-coming projects that deserve attention. Beast Legends is a very promising GameFi game.

How to play Beast Legends:

Step 1: Get Your Own Mystery Box

Buy Mystery Box eggs from the official website https://beastlegends.games/#/home/nft. Each Mystery Box egg is worth 0.15BNB. Open the Mystery Box and you will get a unique egg (NFT).

There are 6 types of NFT eggs in the game, which you can get by drawing Mystery Boxes. Depending on their rarity, they are divided into Evil Monster Egg, Exotic Monster Egg, Purple Scale Monster Egg, Ancient Rock Horn Egg, Ancient Flame Egg, Ancient Sacred Beast Egg.

Step 2: NFT Staking & Mining

After you own the eggs, you can automatically earn $ARTS by contributing these eggs to the mining pool. The higher the computational power of the staked NFT eggs or the longer the staking takes, the more $ARTS you can earn from the mining pool. (The staking limit for each wallet address is 11 NFTs).

Step 3: PVE/PVP upgrades and tasks

In Beast Legends, players need at least three monsters to start the game. The current gameplay includes PVE adventure mode and PVP arena mode. Regardless of whether a player enters a PVE level or a PVP battle, they will consume 1 individual power.

Each round, the player randomly targets a field with their monsters, bumping into walls and enemies to deal damage. Divine beasts with different traits have different collision effects. If the player targets the divine beast’s traits, the fight becomes easier and using the divine beast’s abilities wisely makes the fight more effective.

High quality gameplay that pays off

Play to Earn is one of the most important features of GameFi games like Axie Infinity. As the name suggests, you can earn income while playing. During the 2020 epidemic, residents of countries like the Philippines can earn income to fund their lives by playing and earning Axie Infinity.

In Beast Legends, you can get EXP and HRS by passing PVE levels or winning PVP battles. When you spend EXP and HRS in the beast bar, you can increase the level of the beasts. High level beasts have higher attributes that help players in combat. In addition, players can get HRS rewards at the end of the season that correspond to their rank. Besides PVE and PVP, you can also get additional HRS rewards for completing tasks.

GameFi’s “play to earn” mode has spread extremely quickly among users and is widely regarded as the new field with the lowest barriers to entry and easiest implementation on the blockchain. There are countless GameFi games on the market. If you want to identify a really good project, you need to comprehensively consider the game structure, team, token economic model, and aftercare. Beast Legends’ architecture is mature, the development team is made up of high-tech geeks from around the world, and the game’s return on investment is high. As it stands, this is a new GameFi game that deserves a lot of attention.

Media contact

Brand Name: Beast Legends

Contact Person: Aubert Paulo

Email: contact@beastlegends.net

Website: https://beastlegends.games/

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.