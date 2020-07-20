Beautifully Illustrated Children’s Book Teaches Various Forms of Government

Author releases debut book, ‘Who Makes the Rules?” that will educate children on the different types of government

“Who Makes the Rules?: Types of Government”

By Zephyr



FAIRFAX, Virg., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the newly released book, “Who Makes the Rules?: Types of Government,” the author and illustrator, Zephyr, recounts his own journey discovering the different forms of government that exist in the world. The young protagonist, Zephyr explores the purpose of government and uses an educational and apolitical narrative to keep children interested in grasping the different options available to govern society. Children will learn key government forms in an educational and fun way. As a kid, Zephyr has a lot of different rules he needs to follow that his parents have established in his day to day life. A few of his rules entail when to wake up and how to clean his room. One day Zephyr starts questioning if these rules are fair or even necessary. As Zephyr embarks on a journey to find a way to better run his family, he turns to his friends in nature to learn about the rules they choose to follow.

Throughout the story, readers will shadow Zephyr as he learns about various communities in nature and the governance structures they adopt, to govern their own communities. From grasshoppers who live in an Anarchy lifestyle to birds who operate in a Democracy, this informative read will help children learn about different rules that define many societies and cultures around the world. “Who Makes the Rules?” eloquently elaborates on a vital subject matter that is part of “required learning” and simplifies it to a more accessible degree.

“The creation of my first book all started as a class assignment in my middle school Social Science class,” said Zephyr. “I wanted to make it easier for children to remember the different forms of the government system not only through text but also through illustrations. Most literature dealing with this topic are not made for children, ‘Who Makes the Rules?’ is specifically for that audience and is taught in a way that is easy to grasp.”

By the end of the book, readers will also learn about Absolute and Constitutional Monarchy, Republics, Theocracies, Aristocracies and more as Zephyr discovers how different communities define rules through the forms of governments that they follow.

“Who Makes the Rules?: Types of Government”

By Zephyr

ISBN: 978-1-4808-8043-6 (softcover); 978-1-4808-8042-9 (electronic)

Available at the Archway Publishing Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Zephyr is the author’s pen name. He graduated from George Mason University where he earned his degree in Communication Studies. Zephyr enjoys writing and illustrating which can be seen throughout his debut children’s book, “Who Makes the Rules?: Types of Government.” He also enjoys yoga, tai chi, swimming and reading. Zephyr is in the works of drafting his second book and is very excited to share it with the public once it has been published.

About Archway Publishing

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

Attachment

Who Makes The Rules

CONTACT: Grace Bywater LAVIDGE - Phoenix 480-998-2600 x 534 [email protected]