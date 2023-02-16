Beauty and the City Pop-Up Launch Join BNTC in Brooklyn!

New York, NY, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For a long time, cardiovascular disease has dominated as the number one killer worldwide. Further studies by American Heart Association have shown that deadly heart attacks hit their peaks during the December and January. With these disturbing statistics, there is a need to get involved in the fight against heart disease. This is why Beauty and the City (BNTC) is spreading the word about heart health during Heart Month February 2023.

Women and the Heart Health

Cardiovascular disease affects women of all ages and ethnicities. It is the leading cause of death among women, accounting for 1 in 3 deaths yearly. With risk factors varying between men and women, it’s about time we realize heart disease is such a huge risk and start learning more about it. Below are some facts and statistics about women and heart disease:

Women can be at greater risk for heart disease than men.

Heart disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined, yet only 44% of women are aware of this health threat.

90% of women have one or more risk factors for developing heart disease.

Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease.

About 1 in 16 women aged 20 and above have coronary artery disease.

About 1 in 5 heart attacks are silent- the damage is done, but the person is unaware.

Going through menopause does not cause cardiovascular disease, but it marks a point in midlife when women’s cardiovascular risk factors can accelerate.

80% of women’s cardiac events can be prevented by creating awareness and changing lifestyles.

Going Red with the Beauty and the City- Shop to Save Lives!

Beauty and the City, the vegan beauty brand focused on quick 5-minute beauty is joining the fight against heart disease by hosting a Brooklyn pop-up event featuring a talk on women’s heart health and self-care. BNTC is proud to support the American Heart Association’s Life is Why™ Campaign and its initiatives to empower women to take charge of their heart health by encouraging them to take action by staying informed in order to stay healthy.

With many encouraging stories about how people have survived life-threatening heart disease, it’s clear that early intervention can prevent most cardiac events. Nina, one of the BNTC team members, her 67 years old mother life was saved and extended by a regular heart check-up.

Inspired by stories such as this from cardiovascular disease survivors, Tanille, the founder of Beauty and the City, vegan skincare and cosmetics wants to do more by giving back. “Beauty and the City is a brand for real women who are busy, active and vivacious and want to express their inner beauty through makeup. We aim to empower women through makeup. Sharing why increasing awareness of heart health among women is important. We want to inspire women to talk about heart health and embrace it through BNTC.” Tanille says.

BNTC will have skincare products for sale during the event, including serums that get results showing improvement in 2 to 4 weeks. And cosmetics featuring the quick 2-minute vegan glam advantage, while bringing awareness to the life-saving heart health work of the Life is Why ™ Campaign.

The Beauty and the City Brooklyn Pop-up event will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 11am to 4pm, at the Body Language Spa located at 434 Hancock St, Brooklyn, New York 11233. A professional make-up artist will be on hand providing consultations. The event is free and includes refreshments, a workshop and prizes. Beauty and the City and will donate a portion of skincare and cosmetic purchases from this event along with online sales during Heart Month to the American Heart Association’s Life is Why™ Campaign.

