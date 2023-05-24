Organic & Natural Skin-Care Demand to Bolster the Sales of the Beauty Face Masks. Asia pacific holds around 51.0% share in the global BFM market.

Rockville, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global beauty facial mask (BFM) market is estimated at US$ 6.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

A large number of elderly customers around the globe having the required buying power as well as the desire to appear younger, in turn increasing the demand for anti-aging sheet face masks. The emphasis on anti-aging formulae and technology by various brands has led to a variety of new products in the market, thus enhancing the product’s purchase.

Consumers perception about a mask making all other skincare products function better is the key factor focussed towards higher product penetration.

The market for facial masks is predicted to increase favorably due to the rising demand for organic and natural skincare and cosmetic products that provide many benefits, such as anti-aging, moisturizing, and treatment of acne/blemishes.

Natural elements are being used in the creation of beauty facial masks, including honey, fruit extracts, cactus, cucumber, and others. They include vitamins and minerals that are excellent for the skin. Natural components such as coconut oil, cocoa butter, oats, and chamomile are often included in beauty facial masks.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global beauty facial mask market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period 2022-2032

in the forecast period 2022-2032 Clay mask dominates the market and is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.7 billion in 2022

in 2022 Asia-Pacific is expected to be the crown of the market with a 51.0% market share in 2022

market share in 2022 The synthetic beauty facial mask is extensively used and is likely to represent 68.7% market share in 2022

“Increasing usage of beauty masks among men and women to maintain healthy skin and integration of natural compounds in the product to reflect attractive near-term opportunities for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Market Development Stratagems

With the growing market for sheet face masks and other skincare products, manufacturers are focusing on innovation of products as per the demands of the consumers of different regions. Brands have launched specialized products for particular markets to meet consumer requirements such as the hydrogel masks in the US to main hydration.

Furthermore, market players are investing in research and development to offer new and innovative products. Rising concerns about the environment have led manufacturers to create eco-friendly products and biodegradable packaging.

Competitive Landscape

The beauty and skincare industry has been witnessing some of the most promising mergers and acquisitions, where the facial mask category showcased significant activities associated with the rising popularity of Korean/K-beauty masks along with digital-first disruptors. The brands are gaining substantial growth by collaborating with online influencers, user-generated content, and social selling.

In January 2022, Oscar Mayer in collaboration with Seoul Mamas launched the first ever bologna-inspired face mask

In September 2021, Kao Corporation released a sheet mask called Smile Performer. It was designed to bring back a smile on the face using cotton by-products making it biodegradable

Key Companies

Amorepacific Corporation

Bombay Shaving Company

Elizabeth Arden Inc

Hanacure

Himalaya Company

Johnson & Johnson

Lancer Skincare

L’Oreal

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido

Sisley SAS

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever

Visage Lines Personal Care Ltd

Segmentation of Beauty Facial Mask Industry Research

By Mask Type: Clay Mask Sheet Mask Cream Mask Thermal Mask Peel-Of Mask Gel Mask Others

By Packaging: Tube Jar/Bottle Sachet Others

By Ingredient: Natural Synthetic

By Brand Type: Mass Prestige/Luxury

By Distribution Channel: Online Offline

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global beauty facial mask market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of mask type (clay mask, sheet mask, cream mask, thermal mask, peel-off mask, gel mask, others), packaging (tube, jar/bottle, sachet, others), ingredient (natural, synthetic), brand type (mass, prestige/luxury), and distribution channel (online (e-commerce, company-owned website), offline (hypermarket/supermarket, drug store, others), across major regions of the world.

Key Questions Covered in the Beauty Facial Mask Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Beauty Facial Mask sales grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the Beauty Facial Mask demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2032?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Beauty Facial Mask Market during the forecast period?

