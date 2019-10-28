Breaking News
Beazley adds to healthcare liability team with Atlanta hire

Atlanta, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Specialist insurer Beazley has appointed Hannah Smith as a miscellaneous medical underwriter within its US healthcare team.

Based in Atlanta, Ms Smith will underwrite a range of miscellaneous medical professional liability (MPL) risks, from blood and tissue banks through to laboratories and medical clinics, on both a primary and an excess basis. She will also underwrite Beazley’s growing virtual care book, which provides cover for technology-enabled healthcare and lifestyle management services.

Ms Smith joins Beazley after six-and-a-half years at Hiscox USA, most recently serving as regional lead, managing a team of professional liability (PL) underwriters, and as PL senior underwriter. She underwrote PL risks including A&E and MPL while specializing in Allied healthcare.

She will report to Jennifer Schoenthal, healthcare underwriter, who commented: “Healthcare providers are operating in an often challenging legal landscape with new exposures particularly driven by the digitalization of services. As we expand our team to meet the growing demand for specialist underwriting and claims expertise, I am delighted that Hannah has joined us.”

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America and Australia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and in 2018 underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615 million. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best. 

Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc.,
an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
